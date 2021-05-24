Modified On May 24, 2021 01:54 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The third-generation Scorpio is expected to be launched in early 2022 after the XUV700’s launch later this year

The new spy shots give us a more detailed look into its cabin, which seems like a big improvement over the current one.

The new Scorpio will get a flat-bottom steering wheel like the upcoming XUV700.

Will feature dual-zone climate control and a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

Likely to borrow the Thar’s 150PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, in a higher state of tune, with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

4WD likely to be offered as an option with both engine options.

The interior of the new generation Mahindra Scorpio, looking even closer to production-spec this time, has been spied again, revealing more interesting details.

It gets a flat-bottom steering wheel with cruise control buttons and a twin-pod analogue instrument panel with an MID. You can spot the automatic AC controls and a set of switches, which possibly includes a drive view monitor and traction control, below it, borrowed from the second-gen Thar.

There are two USB ports along with ample cubby holes on the centre console. It will further feature dual-zone climate control and a larger touchscreen infotainment, probably with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It could also come with connected car technology, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, drive and traction control modes, and AC vents for all the rows. Safety should be covered by multiple airbags, a rear parking camera, hill assist control and electronic stability control (ESC).

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will borrow its powertrains from the new Thar, but in a slightly higher tune. The off-roader gets 150PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engines. Transmission options on the Scorpio should include 6-speed manual and automatic units. It will be available in 2WD and 4WD configurations, likely with both engine options.

The new Scorpio will be launched after the XUV700, possibly by early 2022. It will demand a premium over its current price range of Rs 12.31 lakh to Rs 17.02 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and continue to rival the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

