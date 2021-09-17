Heavy Discounts On Mid-Size SUV In September 2021, Before The XUV700 Gets Here!

Published On Sep 17, 2021 03:50 PM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

The XUV500 offers the maximum benefits this month

The XUV500 is available with a heavy cash discount of up to Rs 1.8 lakh.

Buying the Harrier can get you benefits worth up to Rs 70,000.

There’s an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 available with the Safari.

Buying a mid-size SUV can help you save a lot this month. While there’s no discount on the recently launched Alcazar, you can score some good deals on the Safari, Harrier and XUV500. The XUV700 will be the latest entrant in this segment, which is expected to be launched in October. Read ahead to know the exact discounts:

Mahindra XUV500

Discounts Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 1.8 lakh Exchange Offer Rs 50,000 Corporate Offer Rs 6,500 Other Offers Rs 20,000 Total Up To Rs 2.56 lakh

The XUV500 is available with offers of up to Rs 2.56 lakh.

You can get a cash discount of up to Rs 1.80 lakh for the top-spec W11 variant, while the W7 and W9 variants get a cash discount of up to Rs 1.28 lakh.

It retails from Rs 15.56 lakh to Rs 20.07 lakh.

Tata Harrier

Discounts Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Offer Rs 40,000 Corporate Offer Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 70,000

All Tata Harrier variants, save for the Dark and Camo Editions, get offers worth up to Rs 70,000.

The Dark and Camo Editions do not get any cash discount, but only the exchange bonus and corporate discount.

The SUV ranges from Rs 14.39 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh.

Tata Safari

Discounts Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Offer Rs 25,000 Corporate Offer - Total Up to Rs 25,000

The Safari only gets an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

The three-row SUV is priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 22 lakh.

(All Prices ex-showroom)

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.

