Save Up To Rs 2.56 Lakh On Mahindra Cars This September
Published On Sep 08, 2021 11:52 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio
There’s no offer available with the Thar or Bolero Neo, though
-
The XUV500 is offered with the highest savings of up to Rs 2.56 lakh.
-
The KUV100 is available with benefits of up to Rs 41,000.
-
Mahindra is offering the XUV300 with discounts of up to Rs 44,000.
-
The Bolero and Scorpio will help you save up to Rs 9,550 and Rs 19,000, respectively.
Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs 2.56 lakh across select models for September 2021. While the Thar and Bolero Neo are available with no benefits, you can still save up with the other models. You can avail cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate benefits this month.
Mahindra XUV500
|
Discounts
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up To Rs 1.80 lakh
|
Exchange Offer
|
Rs 50,000
|
Corporate Offer
|
Rs 6,500
|
Other Offers
|
Rs 20,000
|
Total
|
Up To Rs 2.56 lakh
-
The XUV500 is offered with benefits of up to Rs 2.56 lakh.
-
You can get a cash discount of up to Rs 1.80 lakh for the top-spec W11 variant, while the W7 and W9 variants get a cash discount of up to Rs 1.28 lakh.
-
It retails from Rs 15.56 lakh to Rs 20.07 lakh.
Mahindra KUV100
|
Discounts
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up To Rs 38,055
|
Exchange Offer
|
-
|
Corporate Offer
|
Rs 3,000
|
Other Offers
|
-
|
Total
|
Up To Rs 41,055
-
The KUV100 is available with cash and corporate discounts, saving up to Rs 41,055.
-
It retails from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.
Mahindra XUV300
|
Discounts
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up To Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Offer
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Offer
|
Rs 4,000
|
Other Offers
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total
|
Up To Rs 44,000
-
Buying the XUV300 can save you up to Rs 44,000.
-
There are no offers available for the base-spec W4 petrol and diesel variants.
-
The subcompact SUV retails from Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 13.33 lakh.
Mahindra Bolero
|
Discounts
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
-
|
Exchange Offer
|
-
|
Corporate Offer
|
Rs 3,000
|
Other Offers
|
Rs 6,550
|
Total
|
Up To Rs 9,550
-
The Mahindra Bolero is eligible for offers of up to Rs 9,500.
-
There’s no cash discount or exchange offer available here.
-
It’s priced from Rs 8.63 lakh to Rs 9.61 lakh.
Mahindra Marazzo
|
Discounts
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up To Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Offer
|
-
|
Corporate Offer
|
Rs 5,200
|
Other Offers
|
-
|
Total
|
Up To Rs 25,200
-
Get up to Rs 25,200 off on the Mahindra Marazzo.
-
The mid-spec M4 Plus and top-end M6 Plus are available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000.
-
The MPV is priced from Rs 12.30 lakh to Rs 14.43 lakh.
Mahindra Scorpio
|
Discounts
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
-
|
Exchange Offer
|
-
|
Corporate Offer
|
Rs 4,000
|
Other Offers
|
Rs 15,000
|
Total
|
Up To Rs 19,000
-
The Scorpio is available with benefits of up to Rs 19,000, only if you go for the mid-spec S5 variant.
-
The base-spec S3 variant gets other offers worth Rs 5,000 only.
-
The rest of the variants - S7, S9, and S11 - are available just with a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.
-
It retails from Rs 12.59 lakh to Rs 17.40 lakh.
Mahindra Alturas G4
|
Discounts
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
-
|
Exchange Offer
|
-
|
Corporate Offer
|
Rs 11,500
|
Other Offers
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Total
|
Up To Rs 31,500
-
The Alturas G4 gets offers worth up to Rs 31,500.
-
There’s no cash or exchange offer available.
-
It’s priced between Rs 28.77 lakh to Rs 31.77 lakh.
(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)
Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for the exact details.
Read More on : Scorpio diesel
- Renew Mahindra Scorpio Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
1 out of 1 found this helpful