Save Up To Rs 2.56 Lakh On Mahindra Cars This September

Published On Sep 08, 2021

There’s no offer available with the Thar or Bolero Neo, though

The XUV500 is offered with the highest savings of up to Rs 2.56 lakh.

The KUV100 is available with benefits of up to Rs 41,000.

Mahindra is offering the XUV300 with discounts of up to Rs 44,000.

The Bolero and Scorpio will help you save up to Rs 9,550 and Rs 19,000, respectively.

Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs 2.56 lakh across select models for September 2021. While the Thar and Bolero Neo are available with no benefits, you can still save up with the other models. You can avail cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate benefits this month.

Mahindra XUV500

Discounts Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 1.80 lakh Exchange Offer Rs 50,000 Corporate Offer Rs 6,500 Other Offers Rs 20,000 Total Up To Rs 2.56 lakh

The XUV500 is offered with benefits of up to Rs 2.56 lakh.

You can get a cash discount of up to Rs 1.80 lakh for the top-spec W11 variant, while the W7 and W9 variants get a cash discount of up to Rs 1.28 lakh.

It retails from Rs 15.56 lakh to Rs 20.07 lakh.

Mahindra KUV100

Discounts Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 38,055 Exchange Offer - Corporate Offer Rs 3,000 Other Offers - Total Up To Rs 41,055

The KUV100 is available with cash and corporate discounts, saving up to Rs 41,055.

It retails from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Discounts Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 15,000 Exchange Offer Rs 20,000 Corporate Offer Rs 4,000 Other Offers Rs 5,000 Total Up To Rs 44,000

Buying the XUV300 can save you up to Rs 44,000.

There are no offers available for the base-spec W4 petrol and diesel variants.

The subcompact SUV retails from Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 13.33 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero

Discounts Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Offer - Corporate Offer Rs 3,000 Other Offers Rs 6,550 Total Up To Rs 9,550

The Mahindra Bolero is eligible for offers of up to Rs 9,500.

There’s no cash discount or exchange offer available here.

It’s priced from Rs 8.63 lakh to Rs 9.61 lakh.

Mahindra Marazzo

Discounts Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 20,000 Exchange Offer - Corporate Offer Rs 5,200 Other Offers - Total Up To Rs 25,200

Get up to Rs 25,200 off on the Mahindra Marazzo.

The mid-spec M4 Plus and top-end M6 Plus are available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000.

The MPV is priced from Rs 12.30 lakh to Rs 14.43 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio

Discounts Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Offer - Corporate Offer Rs 4,000 Other Offers Rs 15,000 Total Up To Rs 19,000

The Scorpio is available with benefits of up to Rs 19,000, only if you go for the mid-spec S5 variant.

The base-spec S3 variant gets other offers worth Rs 5,000 only.

The rest of the variants - S7, S9, and S11 - are available just with a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

It retails from Rs 12.59 lakh to Rs 17.40 lakh.

Mahindra Alturas G4

Discounts Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Offer - Corporate Offer Rs 11,500 Other Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Total Up To Rs 31,500

The Alturas G4 gets offers worth up to Rs 31,500.

There’s no cash or exchange offer available.

It’s priced between Rs 28.77 lakh to Rs 31.77 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for the exact details.

