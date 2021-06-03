Modified On Jun 03, 2021 11:57 AM By Rohit

These include up to 100 percent on-road funding and EMIs starting from Rs 799 per lakh for UVs

In view of the ongoing pandemic, Mahindra has introduced new finance options and offers to help its customers.

Under its “Own Now and Pay after 90 days” programme, customers can buy their preferred Mahindra model and opt to pay the EMIs after three months. Customers buying a Mahindra SUV via its online platform (introduced in May 2020), can avail additional accessories worth Rs 3,000 on online booking and a benefit of Rs 2,000 for online loan sanction.

Mahindra is also offering customers the option of converting their accessories, extended warranty or workshop payments in easy monthly installments and avail a cashback of up to Rs 3,000.

Other finance offerings for customers are:

1) Low rate of interest starting from 7.25 percent

2) On-road funding of up to 100 percent

3) Funding on accessories and extended warranty

4) Nil foreclosure charges

5) Tenure of up to eight years for UVs

6) EMI starting as low as Rs 799 per lakh for UVs

7) EMI for accessories and extended warranty based on Debit/Credit card payments

In other news, Mahindra recently announced its plans to launch nine new SUVs including the 5-door Thar and dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by 2026.