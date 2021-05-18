Mahindra Marazzo To Get Diesel-Automatic Option Soon

Published On May 18, 2021 12:56 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Marazzo

Sitting in between the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Maruti Ertiga, the Marazzo has no direct competitor in the market

The Marazzo will gain a 6-speed AMT soon, paired with its 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Currently, it gets a 122PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

All three variants--M2, M4+ and M6+--expected to be offered with the automatic transmission.

AMT variants are likely to demand around Rs 70,000 over the current price range of Rs 12.04 lakh to Rs 14.04 lakh.

Mahindra has confirmed that the Marazzo automatic will be launched soon. The company spokesperson said, “We keep upgrading our products from time to time and one can soon expect the Marazzo to be launched with an AutoShift transmission.” This comes in after reports suggesting the discontinuation of the Marazzo.

The Marazzo will gain the XUV300’s 6-speed Autoshift (AMT) transmission. Currently, it comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, rated at 122PS and 300Nm. There’s only a 6-speed manual transmission on offer.

It is available in three variants: M2, M4+ and M6+. All three could be offered with the choice of an automatic transmission.

The MPV features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, projector headlamps, automatic AC, rear AC vents, remote keyless entry, and electric ORVMs. Safety is covered by dual airbags, ABS with EBD, disc brakes on all wheels, and a rear parking camera.

The Mahindra Marazzo is also amongst the safest MPVs you can buy, securing a 4-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash test. It is available in 7- and 8-seater configurations, both priced the same.

Currently, the Marazzo retails from Rs 12.04 lakh to Rs 14.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The AMT variants will demand around Rs 70,000 over the manual variants.

Read More on : Mahindra Marazzo diesel