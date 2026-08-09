2026 Scorpio N Facelift Top Model Z8L: Variant Explained

Mahindra has recently launched the Scorpio N Facelift with slightly updated styling, a refreshed dashboard and all the features that we were asking Mahindra to incorporate! The Scorpio N is offered in seven variants. If you are in the market looking for an SUV with all the bells and whistles and with 4WD capability, then take a detailed look at the Z8L trim of the Scorpio N Facelift through this story

Price

Here is the detailed price table of the top-model Z8L trim of the Scorpio N Facelift:

Variant Petrol Diesel MT AT MT AT MT 4WD AT 4WD Z8L (7-seater) Rs 21.31 lakh Rs 22.87 lakh Rs 21.99 lakh Rs 23.49 lakh Rs 24.25 lakh Rs 25.49 lakh Z8L (6-seater) Rs 21.69 lakh Rs 23.05 lakh Rs 22.47 lakh Rs 23.80 lakh - -

The Z8L variant of the Scorpio N Facelift is available in a 6-seater or a 7-seater configuration. The Z8L in the 7-seater configuration is offered in all powertrain combinations, but the Z8L in its 6-seater configuration misses out on the 4WD combination.

Exterior

Front

Mahindra has retained the much-loved butch fascia of the Scorpio N untouched. The large grille, LED taillamps, and the scorpion-tail-inspired LED DRLs are all retained. The chrome inserts on the grille, along with the twin-peak Mahindra logo, give an imposing stance to the SUV.

Side

In profile, the Z8L trim sits on newly designed dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. The roof rails and the chrome insert on the window line that evolves into a scorpion tail give a sporty feel to the Scorpio N Facelift.

Rear

The rear look is also identical to the outgoing model. The vertically placed large tail lamps, side-openable tailgate, and the integrated spoiler give a sporty look. The lower part of the bumper has a silver insert as well, giving a pinch of premiumness to the SUV.

Interior

Step inside the Scorpio N Facelift and the first thing you notice will be the large floating infotainment screen and the fully digital instrument cluster that we saw with the Thar Roxx. Starting with the Z8S trim, the Scorpio N Facelift is offered with the 12.3-inch large infotainment screen, and the lower variants get an 8-inch unit. The 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster is also the highlight.

The dashboard is reworked with slim AC vents placed just below the infotainment screen. A dual-tone black and brown theme and the silver element garnishing the centre console give an upmarket feel to the interior. The panoramic sunroof is another update that we loved with the Scorpio N Facelift, giving the cabin an airy and elevated experience.

Features & Safety

While testing the previous Scorpio N, we missed a few essential features in the SUV. Thankfully, with the facelift, Mahindra has incorporated all those missing bits to make it a complete package. As the top trim, the Z8L has all those bells and whistles. It gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 65W Type-C charging port at the front, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger with cooling, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

On the safety front, the Scorpio N Facelift Z8L is equipped with one of the most important features that we missed during our drive in the previous model: a 540-degree camera. The addition of the 540-degree camera now makes manoeuvring through tight roads easier and acts as an aid in tight parking and off-roading scenarios. Other safety features include 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS with 10 safety and assistance functions, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts and hill hold assist. Positioned just below the top-spec trim, the Z8T variant misses out on features like ADAS, a blind view monitor, and the 540-degree camera. Since the previous-generation Scorpio N earned a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, the facelift should carry that same distinction too, as it shares the same underpinnings as its predecessor.

Powertrain Options

In the facelift, Mahindra has retained the same powertrain options that we got with the ongoing model: a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion 2.2-litre diesel mHawk Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD

Rivals

The Scorpio N can be an alternative to monocoque SUVs like the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari and the MG Hector; the Toyota Innova Crysta can also be considered as it is also a body-on-frame vehicle.

CarDekho Says…

When we experienced the Scorpio N over an extended period of time, we observed that the SUV has a timeless design and an imposing, rugged appeal among SUV enthusiasts. Wherever we took the Scorpio N, it gained a lot of attention all over. With its long touring capability, updated cabin, advanced safety credentials, strong, proven powertrain options and four-wheel drive capability, the Scorpio N is the one to look at if you want an SUV for the family, which you can take off-roading on occasion as well. Coming to the Z8L trim, you get a 540-degree camera and a Level-2 ADAS suite over the just-below-top Z8T variant. So the extra money you pay is justified!