Kia Sonet Launched With New Features And Two Affordable Automatic Variants
The new Sonet gets dearer by up to Rs 30,000
-
The updated Sonet gets two new base-spec automatic variants.
-
Gets additional voice control commands (sunroof open/close), rear door sunshade and paddle shifters.
-
The HTK+ gets a sunroof (for the iMT option) and remote-engine start/stop.
-
The HTX and HTX+ variants get safer with electronic stability control, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, and brake assist.
-
The new Kia logo also makes its debut.
-
The Sonet is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia has launched the updated Sonet with prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model gains two new base automatic variants, paddle shifters, additional voice control commands and some variant reshuffling. There’s also the new Kia logo that will be seen on all their cars from now.
Here’s a look of the additional features that each variant gets:
|
Variant
|
New Features
|
HTE
|
No change
|
HTK
|
No change
|
HTK Plus
|
Electric Sunroof (iMT), Remote Engine Start/Stop From Key (Turbo-Petrol/Diesel), Keyless Entry, Smart Key With Push Button Start (Turbo-Petrol/Diesel)
|
HTX (New)
|
Paddle Shifters (Automatic variants), electronic stability control, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, brake assist, 16-inch alloy wheels, traction modes (automatic variants), Drive Modes (automatic variants), rear door sunshade curtain
|
HTX Plus
|
Electronic stability control, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, brake assist, new voice commands, rear door sunshade curtain, additional voice control commands
|
GTX Plus
|
Paddle Shifters, rear door sunshades, additional voice control commands
Brand new features onboard include paddle shifters, voice command controls for opening/closing the sunroof, and rear sunshade curtains.
A few features from the higher-spec variants have been carried forward, which are as follows:
|
Features
|
Availability In Older Sonet Variants
|
Availability In New Sonet Variants
|
Electric Sunroof
|
HTX, HTX+, GTX+
|
HTK+
|
Electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, brake assist, hill assist control
|
GTX+
|
HTX, HTX+, GTX+
|
Smart Key with Push Button Start
|
HTX, HTX+, GTX+
|
HTK+ (Turbo Petrol And Diesel), HTX, HTX+, GTX+
|
Remote Engine Start
|
HTX, HTX+, GTX+
|
HTK+ (Turbo Petrol And Diesel), HTX, HTX+, GTX+
|
Chrome Door Handles
|
HTX, HTX+, GTX+
|
HTK+ (Turbo Petrol And Diesel), HTX, HTX+, GTX+
|
16-inch alloy wheels
|
HTX+, GTX+
|
HTX, HTX+, GTX+
Kia has also increased the prices of the Sonet by up to Rs 30,000. Here’s the detailed variant wise list:
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
1.2 Petrol
|
HTE
|
Rs 6.79 lakh
|
Rs 6.79 lakh
|
-
|
HTK
|
Rs 7.79 lakh
|
Rs 7.69 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
HTK+
|
Rs 8.65 lakh
|
Rs 8.55 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
Turbo Petrol
|
HTK+ iMT
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
HTX iMT
|
Rs 10.29 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
HTX DCT
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
HTX+ iMT
|
Rs 11.75 lakh
|
Rs 11.65 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
GTX+ iMT
|
Rs 12.19 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
GTX+ DCT
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.89 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
Diesel
|
HTE
|
Rs 8.35 lakh
|
Rs 8.25 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 9.29 lakh
|
Rs 9.19 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
HTK+
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
Rs 9.69 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
Rs 10.19 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
HTX AT
|
Rs 11.29 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
HTX+
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
RS 11.85 lakh
|
Rs 14,000
|
GTX+
|
Rs 12.45 lakh
|
Rs 12.19 lakh
|
Rs 25,000
|
GTX+ AT
|
Rs 13.25 lakh
|
Rs 13.09 lakh
|
Rs 16,000
The Sonet continues with the same engine and transmission options as earlier:
|
Displacement
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
83PS
|
120PS
|
100PS / 115PS (AT)
|
Torque
|
113Nm
|
172Nm
|
240Nm / 250Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed manual
|
6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT
|
6-speed manual / 6-speed AT
The Kia Sonet was already one of the most feature rich sub-4 metre SUVs, but now with more upgrades, it is more appealing. It continues to rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Renault Kiger.
