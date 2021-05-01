  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsKia Sonet Launched With New Features And Two Affordable Automatic Variants

Kia Sonet Launched With New Features And Two Affordable Automatic Variants

Published On May 01, 2021 01:02 PM By Tarun for Kia Sonet

  • 4919 Views
  • Write a comment

The new Sonet gets dearer by up to Rs 30,000

Kia Sonet

  • The updated Sonet gets two new base-spec automatic variants. 

  • Gets additional voice control commands (sunroof open/close), rear door sunshade and paddle shifters. 

  • The HTK+ gets a sunroof (for the iMT option) and remote-engine start/stop. 

  • The HTX and HTX+ variants get safer with electronic stability control, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, and brake assist. 

  • The new Kia logo also makes its debut. 

  • The Sonet is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia has launched the updated Sonet with prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model gains two new base automatic variants, paddle shifters, additional voice control commands and some variant reshuffling. There’s also the new Kia logo that will be seen on all their cars from now. 

Here’s a look of the additional features that each variant gets: 

Variant

New Features

HTE

No change

HTK

No change

HTK Plus

Electric Sunroof (iMT), Remote Engine Start/Stop From Key (Turbo-Petrol/Diesel), Keyless Entry, Smart Key With Push Button Start (Turbo-Petrol/Diesel)

HTX (New)

Paddle Shifters (Automatic variants), electronic stability control, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, brake assist, 16-inch alloy wheels, traction modes (automatic variants), Drive Modes (automatic variants), rear door sunshade curtain

HTX Plus

Electronic stability control, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, brake assist, new voice commands, rear door sunshade curtain, additional voice control commands

GTX Plus

Paddle Shifters, rear door sunshades, additional voice control commands

Brand new features onboard include paddle shifters, voice command controls for opening/closing the sunroof, and rear sunshade curtains. 

A few features from the higher-spec variants have been carried forward, which are as follows: 

Features

Availability In Older Sonet Variants

Availability In New Sonet Variants

Electric Sunroof

HTX, HTX+, GTX+

HTK+

Electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, brake assist, hill assist control

GTX+

HTX, HTX+, GTX+

Smart Key with Push Button Start

HTX, HTX+, GTX+

HTK+ (Turbo Petrol And Diesel), HTX, HTX+, GTX+

Remote Engine Start

HTX, HTX+, GTX+

HTK+ (Turbo Petrol And Diesel), HTX, HTX+, GTX+

Chrome Door Handles

HTX, HTX+, GTX+

HTK+ (Turbo Petrol And Diesel), HTX, HTX+, GTX+

16-inch alloy wheels

HTX+, GTX+

HTX, HTX+, GTX+

Kia has also increased the prices of the Sonet by up to Rs 30,000. Here’s the detailed variant wise list: 

Variant

New Price

Old Price

Difference

1.2 Petrol

      

HTE

Rs 6.79 lakh

Rs 6.79 lakh

-

HTK

Rs 7.79 lakh

Rs 7.69 lakh

Rs 10,000

HTK+

Rs 8.65 lakh

Rs 8.55 lakh

Rs 10,000

Turbo Petrol

      

HTK+ iMT

Rs 9.79 lakh

Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 30,000

HTX iMT

Rs 10.29 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 30,000

HTX DCT

Rs 10.99 lakh

-

-

HTX+ iMT

Rs 11.75 lakh

Rs 11.65 lakh

Rs 10,000

GTX+ iMT

Rs 12.19 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 20,000

GTX+ DCT

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 12.89 lakh

Rs 10,000

Diesel

      

HTE

Rs 8.35 lakh

Rs 8.25 lakh

Rs 10,000

HTK

Rs 9.29 lakh

Rs 9.19 lakh

Rs 10,000

HTK+

Rs 9.89 lakh

Rs 9.69 lakh

Rs 20,000

HTX

Rs 10.49 lakh

Rs 10.19 lakh

Rs 30,000

HTX AT

Rs 11.29 lakh

-

-

HTX+

Rs 11.99 lakh

RS 11.85 lakh

Rs 14,000

GTX+

Rs 12.45 lakh

Rs 12.19 lakh

Rs 25,000

GTX+ AT

Rs 13.25 lakh

Rs 13.09 lakh

Rs 16,000

The Sonet continues with the same engine and transmission options as earlier:

Displacement

1.2-litre petrol

1.0-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

83PS

120PS

100PS / 115PS (AT)

Torque

113Nm

172Nm

240Nm / 250Nm

Transmission

5-speed manual

6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT

6-speed manual / 6-speed AT

The Kia Sonet was already one of the most feature rich sub-4 metre SUVs, but now with more upgrades, it is more appealing. It continues to rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaMahindra XUV300Toyota Urban CruiserFord EcoSportNissan MagniteHyundai VenueTata Nexon, and Renault Kiger.

Read More on : Kia Sonet on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Kia Sonet

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 53% ! Find best deals on Used Kia Cars
VIEW USED KIA SONET IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?