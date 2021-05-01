Kia Sonet Launched With New Features And Two Affordable Automatic Variants

Published On May 01, 2021 01:02 PM By Tarun for Kia Sonet

The new Sonet gets dearer by up to Rs 30,000

The updated Sonet gets two new base-spec automatic variants.

Gets additional voice control commands (sunroof open/close), rear door sunshade and paddle shifters.

The HTK+ gets a sunroof (for the iMT option) and remote-engine start/stop.

The HTX and HTX+ variants get safer with electronic stability control, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, and brake assist.

The new Kia logo also makes its debut.

The Sonet is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia has launched the updated Sonet with prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model gains two new base automatic variants, paddle shifters, additional voice control commands and some variant reshuffling. There’s also the new Kia logo that will be seen on all their cars from now.

Here’s a look of the additional features that each variant gets:

Variant New Features HTE No change HTK No change HTK Plus Electric Sunroof (iMT), Remote Engine Start/Stop From Key (Turbo-Petrol/Diesel), Keyless Entry, Smart Key With Push Button Start (Turbo-Petrol/Diesel) HTX (New) Paddle Shifters (Automatic variants), electronic stability control, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, brake assist, 16-inch alloy wheels, traction modes (automatic variants), Drive Modes (automatic variants), rear door sunshade curtain HTX Plus Electronic stability control, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, brake assist, new voice commands, rear door sunshade curtain, additional voice control commands GTX Plus Paddle Shifters, rear door sunshades, additional voice control commands

Brand new features onboard include paddle shifters, voice command controls for opening/closing the sunroof, and rear sunshade curtains.

A few features from the higher-spec variants have been carried forward, which are as follows:

Features Availability In Older Sonet Variants Availability In New Sonet Variants Electric Sunroof HTX, HTX+, GTX+ HTK+ Electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, brake assist, hill assist control GTX+ HTX, HTX+, GTX+ Smart Key with Push Button Start HTX, HTX+, GTX+ HTK+ (Turbo Petrol And Diesel), HTX, HTX+, GTX+ Remote Engine Start HTX, HTX+, GTX+ HTK+ (Turbo Petrol And Diesel), HTX, HTX+, GTX+ Chrome Door Handles HTX, HTX+, GTX+ HTK+ (Turbo Petrol And Diesel), HTX, HTX+, GTX+ 16-inch alloy wheels HTX+, GTX+ HTX, HTX+, GTX+

Kia has also increased the prices of the Sonet by up to Rs 30,000. Here’s the detailed variant wise list:

Variant New Price Old Price Difference 1.2 Petrol HTE Rs 6.79 lakh Rs 6.79 lakh - HTK Rs 7.79 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 10,000 HTK+ Rs 8.65 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 10,000 Turbo Petrol HTK+ iMT Rs 9.79 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 30,000 HTX iMT Rs 10.29 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 30,000 HTX DCT Rs 10.99 lakh - - HTX+ iMT Rs 11.75 lakh Rs 11.65 lakh Rs 10,000 GTX+ iMT Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 20,000 GTX+ DCT Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh Rs 10,000 Diesel HTE Rs 8.35 lakh Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 10,000 HTK Rs 9.29 lakh Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 10,000 HTK+ Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 20,000 HTX Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 10.19 lakh Rs 30,000 HTX AT Rs 11.29 lakh - - HTX+ Rs 11.99 lakh RS 11.85 lakh Rs 14,000 GTX+ Rs 12.45 lakh Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 25,000 GTX+ AT Rs 13.25 lakh Rs 13.09 lakh Rs 16,000

The Sonet continues with the same engine and transmission options as earlier:

Displacement 1.2-litre petrol 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83PS 120PS 100PS / 115PS (AT) Torque 113Nm 172Nm 240Nm / 250Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT 6-speed manual / 6-speed AT

The Kia Sonet was already one of the most feature rich sub-4 metre SUVs, but now with more upgrades, it is more appealing. It continues to rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Mahindra XUV300 , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Ford EcoSport , Nissan Magnite , Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon , and Renault Kiger .

Read More on : Kia Sonet on road price