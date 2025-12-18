Top 10 Electric Cars (EVs) Launched In 2025

Whether your priority is practicality, range, or performance, these EV models stand out in their own ways

The electric vehicle space in India entered a much more diverse phase this year. It no longer focuses only on buyers opting for EVs as a secondary vehicle, but has expanded to include a wide range of body styles, price points, and use cases. In this report, we take a look at some of the key EVs that were launched in 2025, ranging from SUVs to premium offerings. We also highlight what makes each one worth considering.

Meanwhile, these are the 10 SUVs that were launched in the Indian market in 2025.

Hyundai Creta Electric

Price: Rs 18.02 lakh to Rs 24.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Creta Electric brings the familiarity of one of India’s most popular SUVs into the EV space. It retains the Creta’s strengths, including a comfortable cabin, good road presence, and a feature-rich interior, while offering an all-electric powertrain. The Creta Electric is offered with two battery pack options – 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh – with a claimed range of up to 510 km. By retaining the space, comfort, and features of the ICE-powered Creta, the Creta Electric shows that a familiar formula can translate seamlessly into an electric SUV for those who want green mobility.

Tata Harrier EV

Price: Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 30.23 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Harrier EV positions itself as a full-size and premium electric SUV. Underpinned by a dedicated EV platform, it focuses on delivering strong performance, a spacious cabin, and a upmarket driving experience. It can be had with either 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack choices, with a claimed range of up to 627 km. You can also have either a rear-wheel drivetrain or an all-wheel drivetrain option. The Harrier EV can be a suitable choice if you are looking for an electric SUV with a commanding presence, generous space, and an all-wheel-drive setup that gives it capability over different terrains.

Mahindra XEV 9S

Price: Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XEV 9S marks the brand's first 7-seater electric SUV, making it the electric equivalent of the upcoming XUV 7XO. Also unlike Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e, which have a standout design, the 9S looks more conventional and familiar.Mahindra offers the XEV 9s with three battery pack options, with a claimed range of up to 679 km. With well-equipped lower variants, and a range of over 600 km, the XEV 9S, offers a convincing all-round EV package that you can consider.

Kia Carens Clavis EV

Price: Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kia Carens Clavis EV brings electric mobility in a family-focused MPV format. With its three-row layout and a practical interior, it stands out in a market dominated by electric SUVs. Kia’s focus here is clearly on comfort, practicality, and everyday usability rather than outright performance. It is retailed with a 42 kWh or 51.4 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 490 km. The Carens Clavis EV can be a suitable option if your main priority is carrying more people on inter-city journeys in electric mobility.

VinFast VF7

Price: Rs 20.89 lakh to Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The VinFast VF7 marks the Vietnamese brand’s entry in India. It’s a mid-size electric SUV that is a more affordable option when compared to the Tata Harrier EV and BYD Atto 3. It features a bold, modern design and a tech-heavy cabin, aiming to appeal to buyers who want something different from the usual choices. It is offered only with two battery packs that delivers a claimed range of up to 532 km depending on the powertrain you pick. Speaking of which, the VF7 is also another mass market EV offering you either a front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive options.

VinFast VF6

Price: Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

Sitting below the VF7, the VinFast VF6 is a smaller compact electric SUV that goes up against the Tata Curvv and Hyundai Creta Electric. It offers a sm1aller footprint while still delivering a modern interior and plentiful features. It is available with the 59.6 kWh battery pack that offers the claimed range of 468 km. The VF6 can be a good fit if you want a compact, stylish electric SUV that’s different from your mainstream offerings.

Volvo EX30

Price: Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Volvo EX30 is the brand’s smallest and accessible electric SUV and gets a minimalist design inside and out. Despite its compact size, it offers strong performance and a premium cabin experience. It is offered with a single 69 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of up to 480 km. The EX30 is aimed at buyers who want a luxury EV with a clean, modern approach.

MG M9

Price: Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG M9 is a premium MPV that’s an all-electric alternative to the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire. It puts emphasis on middle-row seat comfort, a roomy cabin, and convenience features. It is offered with a 90 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 548 km. The M9 is a premium EV, suitable choice for buyers who prefer to be chauffeur-driven.

Tesla Model Y

Price: 59.89 lakh to Rs 73.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tesla Model Y enters the Indian market as a well-rounded electric SUV with plenty of tech on offer. Beyond its minimalist cabin and strong acceleration, it offers good interior space and everyday practicality. With a real-world range of around 400 to 500 km, the Model Y is capable of handling both city driving and longer trips with ease. While it is priced in the luxury segment, the overall experience offered by the Model Y justifies its positioning.

MG Cyberster

Price: Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG Cyberster is unlike any other EV on this list. As a performance-focused electric roadster, it prioritises design, speed, and driving excitement over practicality. With its low-slung stance and sporty proportions, it is aimed at enthusiasts looking for something truly unique. The Cyberster is offered with a 77 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 580 km.

Electric cars in 2025 are no longer limited to one type of buyer. Whether you’re looking for a practical family EV, a premium electric SUV, or a performance-focused electric car, there’s now an option to suit different needs and budgets.

Let us know in the comments which of these EVs you would consider buying in 2025. Meanwhile, this report will give you an explainer on all the top hatchbacks launched in 2025.