Jeep Meridian SUV To Be Unveiled Tomorrow

Published On Mar 28, 2022 08:30 AM By Tarun for Jeep Meridian

It’s a three-row SUV rivaling the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster

Jeep is all set to reveal the engine specifications, transmissions, features, and variant details of the Meridian SUV tomorrow. Its unofficial bookings are already underway at select dealerships.

Ahead of the big reveal, here are all the things we know so far:

Engine and Transmission

The Meridian will be offered with a diesel engine at the time of the launch. It could be further offered with manual and automatic transmissions and an optional AWD drivetrain. The latter is likely to be offered in the range-topping variants only.

Variants

The Jeep Meridian is expected to be offered in two variants - 4X2 and 4X4 (AWD). Both of them might get some feature differences too, but it would mainly be limited to the drivetrain option.

Exterior Styling

The Jeep Meridian is a made-for-India model but is actually based on the Latin-spec Jeep Commander, which was revealed last year. The Meridian’s styling is inspired by the Compass and Grand Cherokee. Its front profile looks similar to the Compass, but of course with minor distinctive styling elements. Some of its exterior elements include LED headlights integrated with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, body claddings, integrated roof rails, and a rather upright rear.

Interior Styling

Its cabin looks like a direct pick from the Compass. The Meridian gets a dual-tone tan/black theme with soft-touch materials for the dashboard and doors. The seats are also draped in the same dual-tone shade, making the cabin look very upmarket.

Seating Configuration

Jeep is likely to offer the SUV with six and seven seater configurations. The official image released by Jeep confirms the presence of seven seats.

Features

It’s expected to feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof (confirmed), a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, and powered (confirmed) and ventilated front seats.

Safety Features

The Jeep Meridian is likely to receive a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, and Jeep’s drive modes (possibly including the Trailhawk’s Rock mode). A set of earlier spy shots show a radar module up front, indicating that it could also get ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). Its ADAS tech could include automatic emergency braking, lane-assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot detection.

Price And Competitors

The Jeep Meridian is expected to retail from around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq.