Car News That Mattered This Week (October 21-25): New Launches And Spy Shots, Updates On Upcoming Cars, And More

Published On Oct 26, 2024 08:01 AM

Apart from a couple of updated SUV launches, this week also gave us new spy shots of the Skoda Kylaq and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

The week preceding Diwali 2024 was filled with a couple of launches, including the 2024 Jeep Meridian. Apart from this, we also got fresh spy images of Skoda’s Kylaq and Mahindra’s XUV 3XO EV this week. To help you catch up on all the important recent events, we have compiled a list in this weekly wrap-up.

2024 Jeep Meridian Launched

After being in the market for over two years, the Jeep Meridian got a model year 2024 (MY24) update in India recently. Although nothing major has been revised in terms of its design inside and out, it has got one big change that has brought down its starting price.

Toyota Rumion Special Edition Launched

Following the introduction of the limited-run editions of a couple of its cars, Toyota recently launched the festive edition of the Rumion MPV. Unlike the case with special editions which come with some cosmetic differences over the standard model, it gets the choice of a few accessory items only.

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63 was launched in India in the last week. Although it comes with minor design tweaks, the new G 63 gets some revisions to its infotainment and powertrain.

Skoda Kylaq Spied Again

The Skoda Kylaq, set to be an entry-level offering and most affordable SUV from the Czech automaker in India. It was spied again, revealing us hints about the side and rear design. While it’s set to debut soon, a test mule of the Kylaq was spotted again, this time in a base-spec variant revealing fresh details.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spied

A few spy shots last week of a Mahindra EV with copper-coloured badging and a charging port surfaced online, suggesting that it was the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV. Its latest sighting hinted at some of its design highlights while also giving a glimpse of its cabin.

