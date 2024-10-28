All
2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude MT vs Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L AWD AT: Which Variant To Buy?

Published On Oct 28, 2024 07:07 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 not only offers more features, but also a power powerful diesel engine than the Meridian

The Jeep Meridian, with its MY24 (model year) update, now features two new entry-level variants and is more affordable than before. The entry-level Longitude diesel manual variant of the Meridian is priced similarly to the top-spec 7-seater AX7 L AWD (all-wheel-drive) variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Here’s a look at which SUV offers the best value for money.

Price

2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L AWD AT

Rs 24.99 lakh

Rs 24.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

  • At the same price point, you can opt for the top-spec AWD diesel automatic variant of the Mahindra XUV700.

Dimensions

Dimensions

2024 Jeep Meridian

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L

Difference

Length

4769 mm

4695 mm

+ 74 mm

Width

1859 mm

1890 mm

- 31 mm

Height

1698 mm

1755 mm

- 57 mm

Wheelbase

2782 mm

2750 mm

+ 32 mm

Jeep Meridian Longitude Side

  • The Meridian is 74 mm longer than the XUV700, which also gives it a wheelbase that is 32 mm longer.

  • However, the XUV700 is wider and taller than the 2024 Meridian by 31 mm and 57 mm, respectively.

  • Note that the XUV700’s AX7 L variant mentioned here comes in a 7-seater configuration, while the Meridian Longitude is offered in a 5-seater layout.

Model

2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude MT

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L

Engine

2-litre diesel

2.2-litre diesel

Power

170 PS

185 PS

Torque

350 Nm

450 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed AT

Drivetrain

2WD

AWD

  • The XUV700 uses a larger 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 15 PS more power and puts out 100 Nm higher torque compared to the Meridian.

  • At the same price point, the Meridian only gets the option of a 6-speed manual transmission while the XUV700 gets the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

  • The XUV700 also has an advantage of an AWD drivetrain, while with the Meridian it is only limited to the top-spec trim.

Feature Highlights

Features

2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L AWD AT

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • Roof rails

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Flush-type door handles

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • Roof rails

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and white dashboard

  • White leatherette seat upholstery

  • Front sliding armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Dual-tone black and white dashboard

  • White leatherette seat upholstery

  • Front sliding armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Comfort And Convenience

  • Analogue cluster with 7-inch multi-information display

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • One-touch up/down all front power windows

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Keyless entry

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual-zone AC

  • 2nd and 3rd row AC vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Memory function for ORVMs

  • 6-way powered seats with memory and welcome function

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Infotainment

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

  • 12-speaker Sony sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold assist

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Traction control system

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Rollover mitigation

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • 7 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Traction control system

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • The top-spec XUV700 offers a more premium cabin experience compared to the 2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude at the same price point.

  • It gets an integrated dual screen setup (both 10.25-inches), powered seats with memory function, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof. All of these features are missing from the XUV700.

  • The Meridian, on other hand, offers basic amenities like 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, auto headlamps, and a 6-speaker sound system.

  • In terms of safety, the XUV700 7 airbags (one extra knee airbag), a 360-degree camera, and most importantly level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). 

  • The Meridian’s safety kit includes 6 airbags, rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC). 

Final Takeaway

Based on the comparison, the XUV700’s top-spec AX7 L AWD automatic offers better value for money, as it comes with more premium features such as a larger digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof, powered seats, and ventilated front seats. It also has a superior safety package compared to the Meridian, including 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS. One significant advantage of the XUV700 is its more powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine, which delivers spirited performance.

The Jeep Meridian’s entry-level variant, on the other hand, may not include the premium features found in the XUV700, but it offers all the essential amenities, such as auto-LED projector headlights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, and an electronic parking brake. The Jeep SUV’s Longitude variant is equipped with safety features like six airbags and a rear parking camera although it lacks ADAS.

So if you are looking for a more feature loaded 3-row SUV with two extra seats and a more powerful engine, the XUV700 is definitely a better choice. However, if you want a more premium experience and are willing to let go a little on creature comforts, the Meridian’s entry-level variant is surely worth considering.

