2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude MT vs Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L AWD AT: Which Variant To Buy?
Published On Oct 28, 2024 07:07 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV700
The XUV700 not only offers more features, but also a power powerful diesel engine than the Meridian
The Jeep Meridian, with its MY24 (model year) update, now features two new entry-level variants and is more affordable than before. The entry-level Longitude diesel manual variant of the Meridian is priced similarly to the top-spec 7-seater AX7 L AWD (all-wheel-drive) variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Here’s a look at which SUV offers the best value for money.
Price
|
2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT
|
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L AWD AT
|
Rs 24.99 lakh
|
Rs 24.99 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
-
At the same price point, you can opt for the top-spec AWD diesel automatic variant of the Mahindra XUV700.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
2024 Jeep Meridian
|
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4769 mm
|
4695 mm
|
+ 74 mm
|
Width
|
1859 mm
|
1890 mm
|
- 31 mm
|
Height
|
1698 mm
|
1755 mm
|
- 57 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2782 mm
|
2750 mm
|
+ 32 mm
-
The Meridian is 74 mm longer than the XUV700, which also gives it a wheelbase that is 32 mm longer.
-
However, the XUV700 is wider and taller than the 2024 Meridian by 31 mm and 57 mm, respectively.
-
Note that the XUV700’s AX7 L variant mentioned here comes in a 7-seater configuration, while the Meridian Longitude is offered in a 5-seater layout.
|
Model
|
2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude MT
|
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L
|
Engine
|
2-litre diesel
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
170 PS
|
185 PS
|
Torque
|
350 Nm
|
450 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed AT
|
Drivetrain
|
2WD
|
AWD
-
The XUV700 uses a larger 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 15 PS more power and puts out 100 Nm higher torque compared to the Meridian.
-
At the same price point, the Meridian only gets the option of a 6-speed manual transmission while the XUV700 gets the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
-
The XUV700 also has an advantage of an AWD drivetrain, while with the Meridian it is only limited to the top-spec trim.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT
|
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L AWD AT
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
The top-spec XUV700 offers a more premium cabin experience compared to the 2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude at the same price point.
-
It gets an integrated dual screen setup (both 10.25-inches), powered seats with memory function, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof. All of these features are missing from the XUV700.
-
The Meridian, on other hand, offers basic amenities like 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, auto headlamps, and a 6-speaker sound system.
-
In terms of safety, the XUV700 7 airbags (one extra knee airbag), a 360-degree camera, and most importantly level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
-
The Meridian’s safety kit includes 6 airbags, rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC).
Final Takeaway
Based on the comparison, the XUV700’s top-spec AX7 L AWD automatic offers better value for money, as it comes with more premium features such as a larger digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof, powered seats, and ventilated front seats. It also has a superior safety package compared to the Meridian, including 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS. One significant advantage of the XUV700 is its more powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine, which delivers spirited performance.
The Jeep Meridian’s entry-level variant, on the other hand, may not include the premium features found in the XUV700, but it offers all the essential amenities, such as auto-LED projector headlights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, and an electronic parking brake. The Jeep SUV’s Longitude variant is equipped with safety features like six airbags and a rear parking camera although it lacks ADAS.
So if you are looking for a more feature loaded 3-row SUV with two extra seats and a more powerful engine, the XUV700 is definitely a better choice. However, if you want a more premium experience and are willing to let go a little on creature comforts, the Meridian’s entry-level variant is surely worth considering.
