2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude MT vs Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L AWD AT: Which Variant To Buy?

Published On Oct 28, 2024 07:07 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 not only offers more features, but also a power powerful diesel engine than the Meridian

The Jeep Meridian, with its MY24 (model year) update, now features two new entry-level variants and is more affordable than before. The entry-level Longitude diesel manual variant of the Meridian is priced similarly to the top-spec 7-seater AX7 L AWD (all-wheel-drive) variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Here’s a look at which SUV offers the best value for money.

Price

2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L AWD AT Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 24.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

At the same price point, you can opt for the top-spec AWD diesel automatic variant of the Mahindra XUV700.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2024 Jeep Meridian Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L Difference Length 4769 mm 4695 mm + 74 mm Width 1859 mm 1890 mm - 31 mm Height 1698 mm 1755 mm - 57 mm Wheelbase 2782 mm 2750 mm + 32 mm

The Meridian is 74 mm longer than the XUV700, which also gives it a wheelbase that is 32 mm longer.

However, the XUV700 is wider and taller than the 2024 Meridian by 31 mm and 57 mm, respectively.

Note that the XUV700’s AX7 L variant mentioned here comes in a 7-seater configuration, while the Meridian Longitude is offered in a 5-seater layout.

Model 2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude MT Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L Engine 2-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel Power 170 PS 185 PS Torque 350 Nm 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed AT Drivetrain 2WD AWD

The XUV700 uses a larger 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 15 PS more power and puts out 100 Nm higher torque compared to the Meridian.

At the same price point, the Meridian only gets the option of a 6-speed manual transmission while the XUV700 gets the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The XUV700 also has an advantage of an AWD drivetrain, while with the Meridian it is only limited to the top-spec trim.

Feature Highlights

Features 2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L AWD AT Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

18-inch alloy wheels

Shark-fin antenna

Roof rails Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

18-inch alloy wheels

Flush-type door handles

Shark-fin antenna

Roof rails Interior Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White leatherette seat upholstery

Front sliding armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White leatherette seat upholstery

Front sliding armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort And Convenience Analogue cluster with 7-inch multi-information display

Dual-zone AC

Rear AC vents

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

One-touch up/down all front power windows

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Push-button start/stop

Keyless entry

Day/Night IRVM 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone AC

2nd and 3rd row AC vents

Ventilated front seats

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Memory function for ORVMs

6-way powered seats with memory and welcome function

Push-button start/stop

Wireless phone charger

Panoramic sunroof

Auto-dimming IRVM Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

12-speaker Sony sound system Safety 6 airbags

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Hill hold assist

Electronic parking brake

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Traction control system

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rollover mitigation

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) 7 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic parking brake

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Traction control system

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Level 2 ADAS

The top-spec XUV700 offers a more premium cabin experience compared to the 2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude at the same price point.

It gets an integrated dual screen setup (both 10.25-inches), powered seats with memory function, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof. All of these features are missing from the XUV700.

The Meridian, on other hand, offers basic amenities like 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, auto headlamps, and a 6-speaker sound system.

In terms of safety, the XUV700 7 airbags (one extra knee airbag), a 360-degree camera, and most importantly level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Meridian’s safety kit includes 6 airbags, rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC).

Final Takeaway

Based on the comparison, the XUV700’s top-spec AX7 L AWD automatic offers better value for money, as it comes with more premium features such as a larger digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof, powered seats, and ventilated front seats. It also has a superior safety package compared to the Meridian, including 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS. One significant advantage of the XUV700 is its more powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine, which delivers spirited performance.

The Jeep Meridian’s entry-level variant, on the other hand, may not include the premium features found in the XUV700, but it offers all the essential amenities, such as auto-LED projector headlights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, and an electronic parking brake. The Jeep SUV’s Longitude variant is equipped with safety features like six airbags and a rear parking camera although it lacks ADAS.

So if you are looking for a more feature loaded 3-row SUV with two extra seats and a more powerful engine, the XUV700 is definitely a better choice. However, if you want a more premium experience and are willing to let go a little on creature comforts, the Meridian’s entry-level variant is surely worth considering.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 diesel