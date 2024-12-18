Take A Look At All The Cars That Were Pulled From Indian Auto Market In 2024

The list also includes variants of a couple of SUVs that are no longer available for purchase

2024 can be considered one of the busiest years in the Indian auto industry, bringing a series of noteworthy launches. However, we also saw a few models and some SUV variants being discontinued from our market, primarily due to low demand and model year updates. Here’s a look at all the cars discontinued in India this year.

Mahindra Marazzo

Last recorded price - Rs 14.59 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

In the first week of July, Mahindra silently removed the Marazzo from its official website, hinting at its discontinuation. The carmaker did not release an official statement and the model is now listed back on the website, although our dealer sources confirm that the Marazzo has been pulled from the market. Recent sales of the MPV showed poor numbers, and it also did not receive any major updates to keep up with its rivals. The Marazzo was offered with 123 PS/ 300 Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Select Variants of Jeep Meridian

Last recorded price - Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 31.23 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jeep launched the 2024 Meridian by introducing two new base variants and reducing its starting price by Rs 6.24 lakh. With this update, Jeep also discontinued the Limited and X variants of the Meridian, and its lineup now includes Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland. Notably, the base Longitude variant is offered only with a 5-seat configuration, while other variants get a 7-seating layout.

Base Variant of Citroen C5 Aircross

Last recorded price - Rs 36.91 lakh (ex-showroom)

Last month, Citroen announced that the base-spec ‘Feel’ variant of the C5 Aircross SUV will no longer be available for purchase. The C5 Aircross is now only sold in the single Shine variant, which makes it costlier by over Rs 3 lakh, priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 177 PS/400 Nm 2-litre diesel engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Top features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Last recorded price - Rs 23.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai removed its first EV offering in the country, the Kona Electric, from its official Indian website. It was discontinued after almost five years of being on sale, and unlike in global markets, where it witnessed a major update, it did not receive any significant updates in India. The Kona Electric was last sold in a single Premium trim, which featured ventilated and heated front-row seats, a 10-way powered driver’s seat with lumbar support, and a sunroof. Hyundai recently confirmed the launch date of the Creta EV, which you can check out here.

Jaguar I-Pace

Last recorded price - Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom)

Jaguar removed the I-Pace electric SUV from its India lineup, which was one of the first premium EVs offered in our market. The brand is currently undergoing a major transition into a luxury EV carmaker and now only retails the F-Pace SUV in India. The I-Pace was last sold with a 90 kWh battery pack paired with 400 PS/696 Nm dual electric motors, delivering a claimed range of 470 km.

Mini Cooper SE and ICE-powered Countryman SUV

Last recorded Cooper SE price - Rs 53.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Last recorded Countryman price - Rs 48.10 lakh to Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom)

This year, Mini launched the Cooper S and Countryman Electric in India. Along with that, Mini discontinued the all-electric Cooper SE and the ICE-powered Countryman SUV from our market. However, both models are expected to return in their latest-generation versions later down the road.

The Cooper SE was available with a 32.6 kWh battery pack paired with a 184 PS/270 Nm electric motor, delivering a claimed range of 270 km. The Countryman was offered with a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 178 PS and 280 Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Let us know in the comments below which of the above-mentioned cars you think should have continued to be offered in India.

