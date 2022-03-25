Jeep Meridian Unofficial Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch In May

Published On Mar 25, 2022 01:04 PM By Tarun for Jeep Meridian

The full-size SUV is expected to be priced from around Rs 30 lakh onwards

Specifications, features, and variant details will be out on March 29.

Likely to be offered as a 6-seater only.

To get a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, panoramic sunroof, seven airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Expected to get ADAS features such as blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

To be powered by a diesel engine with manual and automatic transmissions and an optional AWD.

Select Jeep dealerships have commenced unofficial bookings for the Meridian SUV. The first official images of the three-row full-size SUV are already out, and its specifications and features will be out on March 29. Prices will be announced in May, and the deliveries are expected to commence around the same time.

Jeep has revealed the Meridian's exterior and interior styling. The SUV is identical to the Commander SUV, which recently went on sale in Brazil. However, the Meridian, obviously, sports some India-specific design changes.

The SUV here will be over 80 percent localized to keep prices in check. It is expected to be available as a 6-seater.

Jeep will possibly equip the SUV with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, seven airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Going by the earlier spy shots, the Meridian will also get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)features like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot, and cross-traffic detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and park assist.

The Meridian is expected to be powered by a 2-litre diesel engine likely to produce 200PS and 400Nm. It should get both manual and automatic transmissions, with an optional AWD. Moreover, Jeep's parent company Stellantis' latest 1.3-litre turbo petrol might also be introduced going forward.

Jeep could retail the Meridian at around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq.