Introductory Prices Of Tata Nexon, Harrier And Safari Facelifts To End With February Price Hike

Modified On Jan 23, 2024 05:12 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The Indian marque’s EV lineup will be subjected to the price hike as well

Tata to hike prices of its entire lineup from February 2024

  • The price hikes will vary for different models and variants.

  • Prices will be increased by 0.7 percent (on average) across Tata’s entire lineup.

  • Rising input costs has been cited as the reason behind the move.

  • Tata’s current lineup includes a total of 12 models, comprising four EVs.

While most of the carmakers in the Indian automotive industry have already executed a price increment for 2024, Tata Motors has now announced that it will bump up the asking rates of its entire lineup starting February 2024. This also means that the introductory prices of the facelifted Tata Nexon, Harrier and Safari will come to an end after being in effect for around three to four months since launch.

Reason For The Hike

Tata has cited rising input costs as the reason behind the soon-to-be implemented price increment. It will be increasing prices by 0.7 percent (on average) across its lineup, which also includes the EVs.

Existing Price Range

Model

Price Range

Tiago

Rs 5.60 lakh to Rs 8.20 lakh

Tiago NRG

Rs 6.70 lakh to Rs 8.10 lakh

Punch

Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh

Tigor

Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh

Altroz

Rs 6.60 lakh to Rs 10.74 lakh

Nexon

Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh

Harrier

Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 26.44 lakh

Safari

Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 27.34 lakh

Tata.ev Lineup

Tiago EV

Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh

Tigor EV

Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh

Punch EV

Rs 11 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

Nexon EV

Rs 14.74 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh

Tata Tiago
Tata Safari

Tata’s current lineup consists of a total of 12 models which also includes four EVs. Its most affordable model is the Tiago (starting at Rs 5.60 lakh), while the Safari is the priciest of the lot (topping out at Rs 27.34 lakh).

Also Read: Tata Punch EV vs Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Specification Comparison

Tata’s Plans Ahead

Tata Harrier EV

The Indian marque will launch as many as seven new offerings in 2024, and has already got to work having introduced the Punch EV recently. It also recently trademarked the design of the Harrier EV, which is expected to go on sale by late 2024.

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT

R
Published by
Rohit
