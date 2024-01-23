Modified On Jan 23, 2024 05:12 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The Indian marque’s EV lineup will be subjected to the price hike as well

The price hikes will vary for different models and variants.

Prices will be increased by 0.7 percent (on average) across Tata’s entire lineup.

Rising input costs has been cited as the reason behind the move.

Tata’s current lineup includes a total of 12 models, comprising four EVs.

While most of the carmakers in the Indian automotive industry have already executed a price increment for 2024, Tata Motors has now announced that it will bump up the asking rates of its entire lineup starting February 2024. This also means that the introductory prices of the facelifted Tata Nexon, Harrier and Safari will come to an end after being in effect for around three to four months since launch.

Reason For The Hike

Tata has cited rising input costs as the reason behind the soon-to-be implemented price increment. It will be increasing prices by 0.7 percent (on average) across its lineup, which also includes the EVs.

Existing Price Range

Model Price Range Tiago Rs 5.60 lakh to Rs 8.20 lakh Tiago NRG Rs 6.70 lakh to Rs 8.10 lakh Punch Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh Tigor Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh Altroz Rs 6.60 lakh to Rs 10.74 lakh Nexon Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh Harrier Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 26.44 lakh Safari Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 27.34 lakh Tata.ev Lineup Tiago EV Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh Tigor EV Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh Punch EV Rs 11 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh Nexon EV Rs 14.74 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh

Tata’s current lineup consists of a total of 12 models which also includes four EVs. Its most affordable model is the Tiago (starting at Rs 5.60 lakh), while the Safari is the priciest of the lot (topping out at Rs 27.34 lakh).

Tata’s Plans Ahead

The Indian marque will launch as many as seven new offerings in 2024, and has already got to work having introduced the Punch EV recently. It also recently trademarked the design of the Harrier EV, which is expected to go on sale by late 2024.

