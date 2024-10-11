All
Hyundai Exter Petrol Manual Performance Tested: This Is How It Performed

Modified On Oct 11, 2024 12:16 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Exter

The petrol manual variants of the Hyundai Exter are powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine which makes 83 PS and 114 Nm

Hyundai Exter real-world performance tested

The Hyundai Exter was launched in 2023, as a micro-SUV designed to easily navigate urban environments. It comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with both manual and AMT options, and we recently tested its manual variant’s performance. In this article, we see how its 1.2-litre petrol engine with a manual transmission did in our stringent tests, and check its performance in real-world driving conditions.

Powertrain Details

Hyundai Exter gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine

The Hyundai Exter is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that can be run on both petrol and CNG. The petrol-powered Exter, which we tested, had the following specifications:

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

Power

83 PS

Torque

114 Nm

Transmission*

5-speed MT

*MT = Manual transmission

This Hyundai micro-SUV can also be had with a petrol AMT powertrain, and it also comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The CNG variants produce 69 PS and 95 Nm, and are mated exclusively with the manual gearbox.

Acceleration Test

Hyundai Exter

Tests

Time Taken

0-100 kmph

13.54 seconds

Quarter Mile

18.92 seconds at 118.27 kmph

Kickdown (30-80 kmph)

12.05 seconds

The Exter, equipped with a manual gearbox, sprinted from 0 to 100 kmph in just over 13.5 seconds. It took a bit longer to complete the quarter mile, while the 30-80 kmph kickdown was achieved in just over 12 seconds.

Also Read: Remembering Ratan Tata And His Impact On India’s Automotive Landscape

Braking Test

Hyundai Exter

Tests

Distance Taken

100-0 kmph

40.02 metres (3.98 seconds)

80-0 kmph

25.05 metres (2.38 seconds)

The Hyundai Exter is equipped with disc brakes in the front and drum brakes at the rear, complemented by stylish 15-inch alloy wheels. It can come to a complete stop from 100 to 0 kmph in nearly 4 seconds while halting from 80 to 0 kmph can be done in under 2.5 seconds.

Price and Rivals

Hyundai Exter rear

The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it competes with the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Citroen C3. It also acts as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Maruti Fronx.

What are your thoughts on the real-world performance of the Hyundai Exter? Tell us in the comments below.

Read More on : Exter AMT

D
Published by
Dipan
Car News

Related News

