Hyundai Creta EV Launch Month Confirmed

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Hyundai India, has stated that the Hyundai Creta EV will be launched in January 2025

The Creta EV will become Hyundai’s most affordable electric car in India after its launch.

It will be based on the facelifted Creta.

To have design similarities with the Creta, with EV-specific changes.

Expected to have a similar cabin layout as the standard Creta with dual 10.25-inch displays and a dual-tone theme.

Safety suite likely to include six airbags (as standard) and ADAS features.

The battery pack and electric motor setup are yet to be confirmed, but we expect a claimed range of over 400 km.

Prices are likely to begin from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

We have already seen many spy shots and videos showing the Hyundai Creta EV doing rounds on public roads for a long time. Now, its India launch timeline has been confirmed by Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hyundai India, in a recent investor meeting. He stated that the Hyundai Creta EV will be introduced in India by January 2025. Let us take a brief look at what it can offer:

A Creta-like Design

The test mules of the Creta EV which have been spotted previously showed a design similar to the facelifted Creta ICE (internal combustion engine). A similar headlight design with a connected LED DRL setup was spotted in these test mules. The spy shots also suggest that the tail light design will be similar to the ICE Creta with a light bar in the centre.

What will be different, though, is that it will have a blanked-off grille and a tweaked front and rear bumper. It will also get aerodynamically designed alloy wheels which are likely to be 17-inch in size.

Similar Interior Design

A test mule of the Creta EV featuring a similar interior layout as the standard Creta was also spotted on the road recently. The spy shots revealed a dual-tone interior and an integrated setup for the dual-screen displays. That said, it will get a new 3-spoke steering wheel and a drive selector behind the steering wheel, which is similar to the bigger Ioniq 5.

Expected Features And Safety

As spotted in the spy shots, the Creta EV will have a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. It is also likely to get dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats.

Hyundai is expected to provide its safety suite with features like six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability control (ESC). It is expected to feature some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech like auto emergency braking, lane assist and adaptive cruise control as well.

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

Hyundai has yet to disclose details about the EV's battery pack and electric motor. However, like its rivals, we expect it to have multiple battery pack options but a single motor. It could offer a claimed range of over 400 km.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and also the upcoming Maruti eVX. It will also serve as a premium alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

Note: Images of the ICE-powered Creta used for representational purposes only

