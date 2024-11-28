Hyundai Tucson Scores 5-star Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP

The Hyundai Tucson is the first car from the Korean manufacturer to be tested by Bharat NCAP

It scored 30.84/32 and hence got 5 stars for Adult Occupant Protection.

In Child Occupant Protection, it scored 41/49 and received 5 star as well.

It comes with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite.

The Tucson is priced from Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Hyundai Tucson has been crash-tested by Bharat NCAP where it has scored a 5-star safety rating. It scored 30.84/32 in the adult occupant protection (AOP) tests and 41/49 in the child occupant protection tests (COP). This score has led to Tucson getting a 5-star rating in both aspects. Notably, this is the first time that any car from the Korean manufacturer has been crash-tested by the indigenous NCAP agency. Let us take a detailed look at the crash test results:

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

Frontal offset deformable barrier test: 14.84/16 points

Side deformable barrier test: 16/16 points

In terms of adult protection from the frontal impact, all the parts of the co-driver received a ‘good’ rating. The driver’s head, neck, pelvis, thighs and tibias also received ‘good’ protection, while protection to the chest and feet was rated ‘adequate’.

In the side deformable barrier and side pole impact tests, all the parts of the driver received ‘good’ protection.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

Dynamic score: 24/24 points

Child restraint system (CRS) installation score: 12/12 points

Vehicle assessment score: 5/13 points

For COP, the Tucson scored full points (24 out of 24) in the dynamic test using the child restraint systems. For both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummy’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively.

Hyundai Tucson: Safety Features On Offer

The safety suite of the Hyundai Tucson is robust and includes features like six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The ADAS tech includes blind-spot monitoring and collision avoidance, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, and lane-keep assist. It also gets front and rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Hyundai Tucson: Powertrain Options

The Tucson gets two engine options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 186 PS 156 PS Torque 416 Nm 192 Nm Transmission* 8-speed AT 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD/AWD FWD

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

Hyundai Tucson: Price And Rivals

Prices of the Hyundai Tucson range between Rs 29.02 lakh and Rs 35.94 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It rivals the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

