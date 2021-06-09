Hyundai Reveals Official Variant List And Colour Options For The Alcazar

Modified On Jun 09, 2021 04:50 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai Alcazar

The 7-seater configuration is limited to the base and mid-spec variants

Hyundai has officially revealed the variant list of its upcoming Alcazar SUV and also opened official bookings. Let’s take a look at the variants and the colour options on offer.

While we had revealed this through a leaked document before, it is now official that the Alcazar will be available in three broad trims: Prestige, Platinum and Signature. These will also be available with an Optional (O) suite of features for certain powertrain, colour theme, and seating combos. So, in total, there will be eight variants, including the dual-tone colour options. Take a look at the table below to get a clear picture of the variant list:

Variants Petrol MT Petrol AT Diesel MT Diesel AT Prestige 7-seater/6-seater 7-seater/6-seater Prestige (O) 6-seater 7-seater Platinum 7-seater 7-seater Platinum (O) 6-seater 6-seater Signature 6-seater/6-seater dual tone 6-seater/6-seater dual tone Signature (O) 6-seater/6-seater dual tone 6-seater/6-seater dual tone

All variants are available in six colour options:

Phantom Black

Polar White

Starry Night

Taiga Brown

Titan Grey

Typhoon Silver

If you pick a dual-tone variant, you’ll have the option of choosing between:

Polar White with a Phantom Black roof

Titan Grey with a Phantom Black roof

What You Should Know

The optional variants are reserved for automatic transmission. Since they’ve been listed as separate variants, we expect them to offer a few extra features over their manual counterparts, especially in the active safety features department.

If you are looking for a 7-seater version of the Alcazar, your options will be limited. In case of petrol, you will have to stick to the base and middle variant, and even those will only be available with a manual transmission. It’s a similar story with diesel, but you get the additional option of an automatic transmission with the base Prestige variant. It is, however, Prestige (O) in this case, since it is an automatic.

Dual-tone paint schemes are limited to the top-of-the-line Signature variants.

To know more about the engine and transmission options of the Alcazar, what kind of features you can expect on board, the pre-launch booking amount and the launch date, head here.

