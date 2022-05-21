Published On May 21, 2022 08:26 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue 2022

Dealers are accepting offline bookings ahead of updated SUV’s launch in June

The facelifted Hyundai Venue will debut in India around mid next month, most likely on June 16. The updated model will receive refreshed exterior and interior styling, new features, minor changes to the engine options. It has already been spied testing in India multiple times, revealing some of the changes including the sportier N-Line model. Interestingly, India will be the first market to receive the facelifted Venue.

Ahead of the launch, here are the seven major changes that you can expect onboard:

Exterior Styling

Going by the spy shots, the Venue will get significant styling upgrades, nothing hampering its silhouette and the boxy stance. To be in line with the global Hyundai models, the Venue will get the India-bound SUVs like the facelifted Creta and Tucson-inspired grille with the ‘Parametric Jewel’ design. The front bumper will also undergo a revision but the split-headlamp styling will remain unchanged.

Moving towards the side profile, the updated Venue will just sport new alloys. At the back, it’ll get a redesigned boot lid, a revised bumper and new connected LED tail lights. With these changes, the rear profile will look more modern and sleek.

Interior Styling

The cabin should get subtle changes in form of a revised upholstery and possibly, a new interior colour theme. The overall layout is expected to remain identical to the current model.

New Features

(Kia Sonet's bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment for reference)

The Hyundai Venue is already one of the most feature-rich offerings in the subcompact SUV segment. However, to up its game, the carmaker could offer more features, at least to keep it in line with feature-rich offerings like the Sonet and Tata Nexon. The refreshed Venue should gain front ventilated seats, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and premium sound system (possibly Bose) and LED lighting.

New Safety Features

On the safety front, it’s expected to get a 360-degree camera and four airbags (standard), the latter being seen on the Sonet. Moreover, through feature-reshuffling, lower variants could be offered with more safety features.

Engine Specifications

The 2022 Venue should continue with its existing powertrains:

83PS 1.2-litre petrol with 5-speed manual

120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed manual, iMT (clutchless manual) and 7-speed DCT

100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines with 6-speed manual

Hyundai could add the diesel-automatic option here, as seen on the Sonet. The latter gets the same 1.5-litre diesel with a 6-speed automatic, but in a higher 115PS tuning.

The N-Line version

Along with the facelifted Venue, Hyundai has also been testing the SUV’s N-Line version in India. The Venue’s sportier avatar will be the second N Line model in India, after the i20. Just like the hatchback, the Venue N Line could gain sportier exterior styling cues including racier grille and alloys, tweaked bumpers, and exclusive colours. The N Line should deliver the same power figures as of the regular 120PS turbo-petrol variants, but the suspension and steering wheel might be tweaked for a more engaging drive.

Price Difference

The new Venue will demand a premium over its current prices, which starts at Rs 7.11 lakh to Rs 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). In case of the N Line, the prices could be around Rs 50,000 to a lakh costlier than the Venue.