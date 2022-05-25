Modified On May 26, 2022 11:04 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue 2022

The spied model, although fully camouflaged, was seen with steel wheels suggesting it’s the base variant

Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted Venue on June 16.

Exterior changes will include a new grille, redesigned alloy wheels, and LED lighting.

Could get updated seat upholstery and possibly a new interior colour theme.

Expected feature additions include ventilated front seats and a 10.25-inch touchscreen.

Likely to carry on with the same petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing model.

Hyundai will price it at a premium over the existing Venue (Rs 7.11 lakh to Rs 11.84 ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai is readying the facelifted Venue for its launch which is likely to happen on June 16. Now, the SUV’s base-spec variant has been spied testing ahead of its price announcement.

While the spied model was captured with heavy camouflage, its steel wheels was the only noticeable feature. Other exterior revisions on the facelifted SUV will include a new ‘Parametric Jewel’ (seen on the new-gen Tucson and facelifted Creta) grille and connected LED tail lights.

Existing model's cabin image used for reference

Hyundai isn’t likely to alter the cabin layout of the Venue save to give it new upholstery and maybe a new colour theme. The SUV is expected to gain a few features such as ventilated front seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a Bose sound system. Its safety kit could include four airbags as standard while retaining features such as vehicle stability management, hill-start assist, and a reversing camera.

The facelifted Venue should continue with its existing engine-gearbox options:

1.2-litre Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83PS 120PS 100PS Torque 114Nm 172Nm 240Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT, 6-speed iMT 6-speed MT

Hyundai could introduce the Sonet’s 115PS 1.5-litre diesel-auto combo on the new Venue.

Hyundai will price the facelifted model at a premium over the existing Venue, which is priced from Rs 7.11 lakh to Rs 11.84 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The SUV will continue to take on other sub-4m SUVs including the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Renault Kiger.

