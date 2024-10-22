Here’s Our Detailed Image Gallery For The New Entry-level Longitude Variant Of The 2024 Jeep Meridian

Modified On Oct 22, 2024 12:26 PM By Shreyash for Jeep Meridian

This entry-level Jeep Meridian lacks a sunroof, ventilated seats, and ADAS, however, it still offers good-to-have amenities like a touchscreen, auto AC and an electronic parking brake

The Jeep Meridian recently received MY24 (model year) updates, which not only gave it new features, but also two new entry-level variants: Longitude and Longitude Plus. Let’s check out how the new entry-level Longitude variant of the new Jeep Meridian, priced at Rs 24.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), looks like in 12 real-life images.

Front

The new entry-level variant of the Jeep SUV looks almost identical to its higher-spec counterpart. It features LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, the same 7-slot signature Jeep grille finished in chrome, and a chrome garnish around the headlights and on the bumper. The only thing this particular variant lacks is front fog lamps.

Side

The window line right from the A-pillar till the end gets a chrome treatment, and the looks are further enhanced by silver finished roof rails and side body cladding. There’s also a ‘Meridian’ badge on the bottom portion of both the front doors.

This new base-spec variant of the Meridian misses out on a sunroof.

It rides on the same 18-inch alloy wheels which were previously offered with its Limited variant.

Rear

At the rear, the MY24 Meridian Longitude variant gets sleek LED tail lights connected by a chrome strip with ‘Jeep’ embossed on it. There’s also an extended roof spoiler, and what further enhances its appeal is the silver skid plate integrated into the bumper.

Interior

Jeep offers the new entry-level Longitude variant of the Meridian with a dual-tone black and white dashboard. The seats are upholstered in white leatherette, while the centre console features some piano black accents. Please note that this variant of the Meridian is only available in a 5-seater configuration, which is new for the SUV nameplate.

In terms of features, Jeep has equipped it with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, and automatic headlights. It misses out on features like ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, and powered tailgate. Its safety kit, however, includes 6 airbags, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, and electronic parking brake.

The top-spec variant of the 2024 Meridian now also gets level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

Powertrain Details

Jeep only offers the Meridian with a 2-litre diesel engine. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre diesel engine Power 170 PS Torque 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT Drivetrain 2WD (2-wheel-drive)

The higher-spec variants also get the option of a 9-speed torque converter automatic, and also get an optional AWD (All-wheel-drive) drivetrain.

Price Range & Rivals

The prices for the 2024 Jeep Meridian range between Rs 24.99 lakh and Rs 36.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.

