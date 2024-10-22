Here Are 6 Things The 2024 Nissan Magnite Offers Over The Hyundai Exter

Modified On Oct 22, 2024 10:51 AM By Dipan for Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite and Hyundai Exter have similar pricing, but the Nissan sub-4m SUV gets these things over the Hyundai micro-SUV

The Nissan Magnite facelift was launched recently with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). In terms of pricing, this sub-4m SUV rivals the popular Hyundai Exter micro-SUV which starts from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). While both these offerings are decently equipped, here’s a list of things the Nissan Magnite gets over the Hyundai Exter:

360-degree camera

The Nissan Magnite, from the higher-spec Tekna variant, has a 360-degree camera with blind spot assist. On the other hand, the Hyundai Exter only has a reverse parking camera and a dashcam.

Digital driver display

The Hyundai Exter gets a semi-digital driver’s display in all the variants. The facelifted Nissan Magnite, on the other hand, comes with a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display with the mid-spec N-Connecta variant.

Turbo engine option

The Magnite is offered a choice between a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbo-petrol engine. However, the turbo-petrol engine option is not available with the base-spec Visia and Visia Plus variants. The Exter, however, has only a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine but has a CNG option too.

4-colour ambient lighting

One of the additions in the 2024 Magnite is 4-colour ambient lighting, but it is offered only with the fully loaded Tekna Plus variant. The Hyundai Exter has no such ambient lighting on offer.

Auto-dimming IRVM

The pre-facelift Magnite had a day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirror) similar to the Exter. The facelifted Nissan sub-4m SUV, however, comes with an auto-dimming IRVM from the mid-spec N-Connecta variant.

Leatherette seat upholstery

Not only a leatherette seat upholstery but the 2024 Nissan Magnite comes with leatherette soft-touch material on the dashboard and the door pads in the top-of-the-line Tekna Plus variant. On the Exter, the leatherette material is used only on the steering wheel and the gear lever, while the seats have a semi-leatherette upholstery.

Price And Rivals

The Nissan Magnite is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh. It rivals other sub-4m SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10.43 lakh. It locks horns with the Tata Punch, while being an alternative to the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3, Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

