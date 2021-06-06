Here Are The Top 10 Most Affordable Cars That Offers LED Headlamps

Published On Jun 06, 2021 10:23 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

This premium feature is now common in mass market cars

LEDs or popularly known as ‘white lights’ in the market have trickled down quickly from high end cars to relatively affordable ones in recent years. In fact several mass market manufacturers have started offering their cars with power efficient and bright LED lighting technology nowadays, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Nissan, Kia and Honda. It’s offered mostly on the range-topping variants only. If you want to buy a car with LED headlamps, these are your most affordable options.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza

The Baleno is the most affordable car to get LED projector headlamps.

This feature is available right from the second-to-base Delta variant, priced from Rs 6.71 lakh.

As for the Glanza, it gets this feature as standard, right from the entry-level G Variant, as it is available in limited variants.

The Glanza retails from Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh, while the Baleno is priced from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh.

Maruti Ignis

Maruti Ignis features LED projector headlamps on the top-end Alpha variant, priced from Rs 6.86 lakh.

Ignis retails from Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 7.36 lakh.

Nissan Magnite

The Magnite is the most affordable subcompact SUV to get this feature.

It gets LED projector headlamps on the range topping XV Premium variant, which retails from Rs 7.68 lakh.

The Magnite retails from Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

It is important to note that Magnite also comes with LED fog lamps and LED turn indicators

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift comes equipped with LED projector headlamps.

The top-end ZXI+ variant gets this feature, priced from Rs 7.77 lakh.

The hatchback is priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger comes with multi-reflector LED headlamps.

Its top-end RXZ variant gets this lighting tech, priced from Rs 7.78 lakh.

Kiger is priced between Rs 5.64 lakh and Rs 10.08 lakh.

Maruti Dzire

Dzire is the only car in its segment to offer LED headlamps.

It gets LED projector headlights on the top-end ZXI+ variant, priced from Rs 8.52 lakh.

The sedan is priced from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.02 lakh.

Maruti Vitara Brezza / Toyota Urban Cruiser

Maruti Vitara Brezza gets LED projector headlamps from the VXI variant, priced from Rs 8.57 lakh.

The Urban Cruiser gets this feature as standard, right from the Mid variant, as it is available in limited variants like Glanza.

The Brezza retails from Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 11.41 lakh, while the Urban Cruiser is priced between Rs 8.62 lakh and 11.40 lakh.

Hyundai i20

The i20 gets LED projector headlamps with cornering lights.

This feature is available from the Asta variant, priced from Rs 8.80 lakh.

The i20 is priced between Rs 6.85 lakh and Rs 11.34 lakh.

Honda Jazz

The Jazz comes with multi-reflector LED headlamps from the top-end ZX variant.

This variant retails from Rs 9.07 lakh.

Honda Jazz is priced between Rs 7.73 lakh and Rs 9.98 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Ciaz is the most affordable in its segment to offer LED headlamps.

This feature is available from the Zeta variant, priced from Rs 9.85 lakh.

The sedan retails from Rs 8.52 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh.

