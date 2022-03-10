Published On Mar 10, 2022 07:56 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

Maruti occupies seven out of 10 positions in this list

Maruti continues to be the leader in terms of sales, as it continues to dominate the highest selling cars in February. The Swift climbs up to the first position, which has been occupied by the Wagon R since November 2021. Overall, half of the models saw a minor Y-o-Y sales decline, while the rest half saw an upward trend.

So, here are the top 10 highest selling cars of February:

Models February 2022 January 2022 February 2021 Swift 19,202 19,108 20,264 Dzire 17,438 14,967 11,901 Wagon R 14,669 20,334 18,728 Baleno 12,570 6,791 20,070 Nexon 12,259 13,816 7,929 Ertiga 11,649 11,847 9,774 Alto 11,551 12,342 16,919 Bolero 11,045 3,506 4,843 Venue 10,212 11,377 11,224 Celerio 9,896 8,279 6,214

The Swift is the best-seller for February, reporting over 19,200 units sold. The hatchback is mostly found in the top five positions every month.

The Maruti Dzire makes a nice jump with nearly 50 percent Y-o-Y growth. Even compared to January 2022, Maruti sold nearly 3,500 units more.

The third position is taken up by the Wagon R which sees a decline of around 20 percent, compared to February 2021. It’s monthly sales have also fallen by around 30 percent, from 20,334 units sold in January this year.

Maruti Baleno sees a 100 percent increase in monthly sales, while seeing a 40 percent decline in yearly sales. The new Baleno was being delivered from February 23, the launch date. Alongside, the pre-facelift model’s left over stocks were sold with high discounts. These two reasons could possibly be behind the increase in monthly sales.

The Tata Nexon takes up the fifth position with 12,259 units sold. Its Y-o-Y sales have nearly doubled, possibly due to many upgrades and special editions introduced over the year. It continues to be the best-selling Tata car for the past many months.

Maruti Ertiga maintains its stable position towards the bottom half of the table. It reported sales of 11,649 units in February, seeing a 20 percent raise from February 2021.

The Maruti Alto’s Y-o-Y sales have gone down by 30 percent, selling nearly 5,500 units lower this year.

The eight position is surprisingly taken up by the Mahindra Bolero, which is not a usual sight in this list. It’s Y-o-Y sales have grown by over 120 percent and monthly sales by over 200 percent

The Venue is the only Hyundai car to make it to the list, with its sales just over 10,000 units.

The last position is taken up by the Maruti Celerio, which makes a comeback in this list after a really long time. It’s yearly sales have risen by nearly 60 percent, thanks to the launch of the new model.

