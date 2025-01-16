Here Are All The Things You Need To Remember Before Attending Auto Expo 2025 In Delhi

From how to get to the location of Auto Expo 2025 to registering yourself, we highlight all the key information to note before attending the event in Delhi

Many global carmakers are set to showcase their lineups at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. For auto enthusiasts, it is an exciting event offering a chance to explore some of the most anticipated models in depth and gain insights into what brands have in store for us in the near future. With just a day to go before the major auto event of 2025, here are all the essential details you need to know before attending.

Auto Expo 2025 Dates

The 2025 Auto Expo will take place between January 17 and January 22, 2025. However, do note that the first day of the event is reserved for media personnel, while the second day is designated for visitors with special invitations. For the general public, the Auto Expo is open from January 19 to January 22, 2025.

Auto Expo 2025 Location

The 2025 Auto Expo Motor Show will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, one of the three key venues announced for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Notably, the Auto Expo will take place from Hall 1 to Hall 14 Ground Floor of Bharat Mandapam. We also list brand-wise hall locations further in this report.

If you are interested in attending events like the Auto Expo Components Show, the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka will be the venue, while the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida will host the Bharat Construction Equipment Expo, during the specified dates.

Auto Expo 2025 Tickets, Visitor Registration, And Price

Attending the 2025 Auto Expo is completely free of cost. However, you need to register yourself before heading for the expo. To register, simply visit the official Bharat Mobility Expo website and fill out the form under the Visitor Registration section with your contact details, preferred visit date, and other necessary information.

Auto Expo 2025 Exhibitor List And Cars To Be Showcased

As many as 14 car brands will present their models at the 2025 Auto Expo. Let's take a closer look at what each of the brands will showcase, along with their respective hall numbers at the expo.

Maruti

Maruti will reveal its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, at the 2025 Auto Expo. Along with it, the brand is also expected to present offerings from its current lineup and will also showcase some of its existing models, including the Grand Vitara and Jimny. Maruti's booth will be located at Hall number 5 of Bharat Mandapam.

Hyundai

Hyundai will showcase the Creta Electric, Ioniq 9, and Staria at the Auto Expo 2025 that will be revealed at Hall number 4 of Bharat Mandapam. You can also expect the brand to reveal models from its current lineup.

Mahindra

Mahindra will unveil the XEV 9e and BE 6 at the Auto Expo, along with expected showcases from its current lineup. All the Mahindra models will be showcased at Hall 14 of Bharat Mandapam.

Tata

While Tata has not confirmed any of the models, we expect the Indian marquee to showcase the Sierra EV, ICE-powered Sierra, Harrier EV, and Safari EV at the 2025 Auto Expo. Tata will exhibit at Hall number 1 of Bharat Mandapam.

Kia

Kia will showcase the Syros SUV and the facelifted EV6 at the 2025 Auto Expo. You can take a closer look at both models at Hall number 3 of Bharat Mandapam.

Toyota

Toyota has confirmed the reveal of the Land Cruiser 250 SUV at the 2025 Auto Expo. It is also expected to showcase the Fortuner Hybrid along with other models at the event. Toyota’s booth will be located at Hall number 5 of Bharat Mandapam.

MG

MG will unveil the Cyberster, M9 electric MPV, iM L6 electric sedan, the 7 Trophy sedan, Windsor EV, and Hector at the expo. All the MG models will be showcased at Hall number 2 of Bharat Mandapam.

Skoda

At the Hall 3 of Bharat Mandapam, Skoda will present the Kylaq, Octavia RS, new-gen Superb, 2025 Kodiaq, Elroq, and Vision 7S Concept. It will also likely reveal the Enyaq electric SUV at the Auto Expo, which is expected to be launched by the end of this year.

BYD

BYD will reveal the Sealion 7 electric SUV at the Auto Expo 2025, and will also likely present the Seal, Atto 3, and eMAX 7 models at the event. All the BYD models will be showcased at Hall number 6 of Bharat Mandapam.

VinFast

VinFast will showcase the VF 3, VF 9, and the VF Wild electric pickup truck concept at the expo. The Vietnamese carmaker is also expected to reveal the VF 7 electric SUV at the event. All VinFast models will be showcased at Hall number 14 of Bharat Mandapam.

BMW

BMW will unveil the 2025 X3 at the Auto Expo. Its sister brand, Mini, will reveal the Cooper S John Cooper Works pack at the event. These models will be showcased at Hall number 6 of Bharat Mandapam.

Lexus

Lexus will present two concepts at the 2025 Auto Expo which includes, the LF-ZC Concept, and ROV Concept at the expo. The carmaker will also showcase NX and RX SUVs at the event. Details about Lexus’ booth location are not yet known.

Mercedes-Benz

In a pavilion named 'Arena of Desire’, Mercedes-Benz will showcase the electric G-Wagon or G 580, CLA Concept, Maybach EQS 680 Night Series, AMG SL 55 4MATIC+, and AMG S 63 E Performance at the Auto Expo 2025. All the Mercedes-Benz models will be showcased at Hall number 4 of Bharat Mandapam.

Porsche

Porsche will present the 911 facelift, Macan EV, updated Taycan, and the Panamera GTS at the expo. Porsche's booth will be located at Hall number 6 of Bharat Mandapam.

Auto Expo 2025 Commute Details

For those attending the Auto Expo 2025 from Delhi itself, the nearest metro station to Bharat Mandapam is the Supreme Court Metro Station on the Blue Line of the metro system. Shuttle services to get around the expo will be provided from Gate 10. Alternatively, you can use cab services or personal cars to reach the venue.

If you are travelling from outside Delhi, Pragati Maidan is about 11 km from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and 17 km from Delhi Airport. Both the airport and railway station have metro connections to the venue. For accommodation, you can easily find hotels or hostels near Pragati Maidan by booking through travel websites.

Additionally, here are a few recommendations for visitors. Carry warm jackets and other winter wear, as temperatures in Delhi are expected to drop below 10 degrees during the Auto Expo dates. We also recommend carrying a basic set of medicines like paracetamol, painkillers, and antacids in case of an emergency. Wear comfortable shoes, as you may need to walk a lot at the event, and it is also recommended to bring items like power banks to keep your mobile phones and other gadgets charged.

Other Events At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Aside from Auto Expo, Bharat Mobility Global Expo will host events like India International Tyre Show, India Cycle Show, Bharat Battery Show, and Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show. Details of all the mentioned events are provided on the official website and can be attended on the specified dates with visitor registration.

