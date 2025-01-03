Upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Event Dates, Ticket Bookings, Venue Details And More

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo will see participation from as many as 14 carmakers, including four luxury marques, and will have an array of offerings on display from all

With the help of organisations like the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo is set to take place in Delhi from January 17 to January 22, 2025.

At this major auto event, carmakers will showcase their upcoming models, either as concepts or production-ready versions. Along with that, multiple brands are also planning to launch new cars. In this report, we provide an overview of everything you need to know if you plan to attend it.

2025 Auto Expo Location And How To Get There

Of the three venues announced by the organisers of the Bharat Mobility Expo, the 2025 Auto Expo Motor Show will be hosted at Bharat Mandapam, located at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The other two venues, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka and India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida will host events like the Auto Expo Components Show and Bharat Construction Equipment Expo, respectively.

As per the expo layout, the nearest metro station to Bharat Mandapam is the Supreme Court Metro Station, part of the Blue Line. From there, you can access shuttle services from Gate 10 which will provide you with transportation within the expo. Additionally, cab services and personal cars are also options for reaching the venue.

However, if you're travelling from outside Delhi, Pragati Maidan is located about 11 km from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, while Delhi Airport is about 17 km from Pragati Maidan. Additionally, metro services can be availed from both the airport and railway station to reach the venue. As for accommodation, you can book hotels or hostels offering shared room services through travel booking websites near Pragati Maidan.

2025 Auto Expo Visitor Registration And Price

The price to be a part of the 2025 Auto Expo is absolutely free. Visitors who wish to attend can log on to the official website of the Bharat Mobility Expo, and fill out the registration form with contact details, desired date of visit, and other information. Do note that general visitor dates are from January 19 to January 22, 2025. January 17 is Media Day, while January 18 is reserved for visitors having special invitations.

2025 Auto Expo Exhibitor List

As many as 14 automakers, including BMW, Porsche, Maruti, and Hyundai, are part of the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo exhibitor list. Expected key models on display include the Maruti e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Tata Sierra. We have already covered what you can expect from all these brands at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in our previous story in detail.

Apart from commercial electric and ICE-powered vehicles, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will also showcase advancements in tyre technology, the India Cycle Show, and the Bharat Battery Show. These events can also be viewed by general visitors on the specified dates and locations, and you can attend by filling out the registration form mentioned above.

