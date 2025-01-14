All New SUVs Coming To The Auto Expo 2025

From budget-oriented SUVs like the Kia Syros to luxury offerings like the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Night Series, take a look at the entire lineup

The upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo will feature a variety of new cars from different segments. With carmakers confirming their lineup for the Auto Expo 2025, there are multiple SUVs making their debut, some of which have already been revealed. In this report, we take a look at all the new SUVs to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo from both mass-market and premium brands.

Kia Syros

In December 2024, Kia unveiled the Syros in India, which will be showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo. The Korean carmaker will announce the prices of its new premium sub-4m SUV on February 1, 2025, with deliveries slated to begin from mid-February. It features a unique design and comes equipped with amenities like dual 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, and seat ventilation for the front and second-row passengers. Kia will offer the Syros with two engine options, a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti will unveil its first all-electric SUV, the e Vitara, at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The carmaker is also expected to announce its prices at the event. Globally, the Suzuki e Vitara is offered with either a 49 kWh or 61 kWh battery pack and gets both front-wheel and all-wheel drivetrain options. Feature highlights of the e Vitara include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front-row seats, a heads-up display, and a 360-degree camera.

Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai will launch the Creta Electric on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It has already been revealed completely and will be equipped with either a 42 kWh battery pack or a 51.4 kWh option. The former delivers a claimed range of 390 km, while the larger unit provides a claimed range of 473 km. It gets features such as ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and ventilated front-row seats.

Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra will showcase its newly launched electric cars at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, including the XEV 9e. Prices of XEV 9e's top-spec variant, Pack 3 were announced recently, which costs Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with features such as a triple 12.3-inch screen setup, a panoramic glass roof, a 360-degree camera system, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The XEV 9e will be available with two battery pack options, 59 kWh and 79 kWh, offering a claimed range of up to 656 km.

Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 will join its larger sibling at the 2025 Auto Expo. Prices for the electric SUV range between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the XEV 9e, the BE 6 also offers the same 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options but delivers a claimed range of up to 682 km. Feature highlights include multiple wireless phone chargers, a panoramic glass roof with lighting patterns, an augmented reality-based heads-up display, and Level-2 ADAS.

Tata Sierra EV and ICE-powered

Tata will unveil the Sierra SUV in both its EV and ICE-powered versions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. While details on its powertrain specifications have not been confirmed yet, the EV version is expected to feature a 60-80 kWh battery with a claimed range of over 500 km.

The internal combustion engine (ICE) Sierra will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 170 PS and 280 Nm, and is also expected to include the 170 PS/ 350 Nm 2-litre diesel engine option from the Harrier-Safari duo. Like other Tata models, the Sierra is also expected to offer a feature-packed cabin with amenities such as a multi-speaker sound system, dual-zone automatic AC, powered and ventilated seats, and ADAS.

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition

The Tata Curvv is expected to get a Dark Edition in both its ICE-powered and EV versions, which will likely be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo. Like other Dark Edition models offered by Tata Motors, the Curvv Dark Edition will feature black-themed cosmetic updates on its exterior and interior to enhance its appeal. Notably, both models will offer similar features and powertrain options as their respective regular variants.

Tata Harrier EV

The production-spec Harrier EV is also expected to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. While its powertrain specifications are yet to be revealed, its launch has been confirmed by the brand which is scheduled for the end of the financial year 2024-2025. Apart from a few visual changes, the Harrier EV will feature an overall similar design to its ICE-powered version and will likely offer identical features as well.

Tata Safari EV

We also expect the Safari EV to be part of Tata's lineup at the 2025 Auto Expo. Apart from the addition of a third-row seating layout, no major changes are expected in terms of design, interior features, or powertrain, over the Harrier EV. Upon launch, it will serve as a larger alternative to the Hyundai Creta Electric, and Maruti e Vitara.

Toyota Fortuner Hybrid

Toyota is expected to introduce hybrid technology to the Fortuner SUV, which might be showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo. The Fortuner Hybrid is already available in international markets and features 48V mild-hybrid technology paired with its 2.8-litre diesel engine. It produces 201 PS, slightly less than the current diesel engine's 204 PS, but delivers the same 500 Nm of torque. It is expected to retain its existing design and feature set.

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda will make the India debut of the 2025 Kodiaq at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Over the current model offered in our market, the new Kodiaq features design and interior updates. It is expected to retain the same 190 PS/320 Nm 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 2025 Kodiaq comes equipped with features such as a 12.9-inch infotainment display, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front-row seats.

Skoda Enyaq

The Skoda Enyaq might also be presented at the upcoming Auto Expo. It was previously revealed at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and has been spotted multiple times on our roads. While the powertrain specs for the India-spec Enyaq are yet to be revealed, it is offered globally with multiple battery pack options, providing a claimed range of up to 566 km. Feature highlights include a 13-inch infotainment system, three-zone automatic climate control, nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Vinfast VF3

Vietnamese automaker Vinfast recently announced its lineup for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Along with multiple EVs, it includes the VF3 electric SUV. This small, 3-door SUV measures 3190 mm in length and packs a 18.64 kWh battery pack paired with a 43.5 PS/ 110 Nm single electric motor. The VF3 is capable of delivering a claimed range of up to 215 km and is expected to be priced around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Vinfast VF 9

Vinfast will also unveil the VF9 electric SUV at the 2025 Auto Expo. It is a 3-row SUV offered globally with a 123 kWh battery pack, providing a claimed range of up to 531 km. The VF9 comes equipped with features such as a 15.6-inch infotainment system, ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof, eleven airbags, and ADAS. We expect Vinfast to price the VF9 starting at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Vinfast VF7

We also expect the VinFast VF7 to be presented at the upcoming Auto Expo.It measures 4545 mm in length and boasts a wheelbase of 2840 mm, positioning it in the premium compact electric SUV segment. The VF7 comes equipped with a 75.3 kWh battery pack, delivering a WLTP-claimed range of up to 450 km. It is expected to be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and the upcoming BYD Sealion 7 upon launch.

BYD Sealion 7

Chinese automaker BYD will showcase the Sealion 7 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. It features a sporty design and a minimalist interior with features such as a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated seats. International-spec Sealion 7 gets multiple battery pack options, providing a claimed range of up to 502 km. It is confirmed to launch in our market by the first quarter of this year, with an expected price of around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 BMW X3

BMW has confirmed the unveiling of the 2025 X3 at the upcoming Auto Expo. It receives significant updates in terms of design, interior, and powertrain. The X3 comes equipped with features such as a 3-zone auto AC, powered tailgate, a 15-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and ventilated front-row seats. Globally, the 2025 X3 is offered with multiple petrol and diesel engine options, with hybrid tech standard across all variants. However, powertrain specifications for the India-spec model are yet to be confirmed.

Porsce Macan EV

The Porsche Macan EV will be presented at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is priced from Rs 1.21 crore and goes up to Rs 1.68 crore (ex-showroom). The Macan EV gets features such as a 10.9-inch infotainment system, a 12.6-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.9-inch display for the front passenger, and ADAS tech like lane change assist and a park assist system. It delivers a claimed range of up to 641 km, and gets both rear-wheel and all-wheel drivetrain options.

Toyota Land Cruiser 250

Toyota will also showcase the Land Cruiser 250 at the 2025 Auto Expo. It will likely be called as Land Cruiser Prado in our market and is expected to be priced from Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom). Globally, the Land Cruiser 250 is offered with multiple petrol and diesel powertrains, however engine specifications of the India-spec model are yet to be confirmed.

Mercedes-Benz G 580

After its recent launch, Mercedes-Benz will showcase the electric G-Class at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. It carries a price tag of Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom), and is offered with a single 116 kWh battery pack offering a WLTP-claimed range of up to 455 km. Along with other off-road capabilities, the G 580 features a 'G-Turn', that rotates the electric SUV on its axis. Key amenities include dual 12.3-inch displays, augmented reality-based heads-up display (HUD), and ambient lighting.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Night Series

Mercedes will also present the Maybach EQS 680 Night Series that features dark-themed design elements over the standard model. It is expected to retain the similar 650 PS/955 Nm dual electric motor setup paired with a 122 kWh battery pack that offers a WLTP-claimed range of 611 km. The EQS 680 Night Series will likely be priced at Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom), a Rs 20 lakh premium over the standard EQS 680.

Let us know in the comments below as to which of the SUVs mentioned above you are most excited to check out at the 2025 Auto Expo.

