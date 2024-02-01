Modified On Feb 01, 2024 10:05 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta

Major launches in January include facelifts from Kia and Hyundai, along with an all-new EV from Tata

In January 2024, a plethora of new launches took place from brands such as Hyundai, Kia, Tata, Mercedes-Benz, and even Porsche. In addition, several automakers—Renault, Mahindra, and Land Rover—introduced MY24 (model year) updates for their existing products. Let's delve into the details of all the new models and facelifts launched during the month of January.

Kia Sonet Facelift

Price Range: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh

The series of launches for the 2024 started off with the Kia Sonet facelift. This updated version boasts a refreshed appearance and incorporates a range of new features, including the level 1 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) safety technology.

The major highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 4-way powered driver seat.The Sonet now also features six airbags across all variants, while the top-spec trim does not also come with a 360-degree camera. Kia has also reintroduced the option of a manual transmission for the diesel variant of the Sonet.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Price Range: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh

Another much awaited model which received the mid life update last month is the Hyundai Creta. This compact SUV from Hyundai has undergone extensive design changes both inside and out, accompanied by a range of new features. The 2024 Creta boasts amenities such as dual 10.25-inch screens (one for the infotainment and one for the driver’s display), dual-zone AC, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. The Creta’s safety is enhanced by the inclusion of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The updated Creta now also comes with the choice of a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm) mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT).

Tata Punch EV

Price Range: Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

Tata introduced the Punch EV as the newest member of its all-electric lineup. The electric Punch gets an updated fascia and additional features over its regular ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart. The Tata Punch EV is the first electric vehicle from Tata to be based on the Acti.ev platform.

The Punch EV is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, an air purifier, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. Tata is offering the Punch EV in both 25 kWh medium range and 35 kWh long range battery pack options, offering a range of up to 421 km.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Facelift

Price: Rs 67.90 lakh

Land Rover gave a minor makeover to its entry-level Range Rover SUV, the Evoque. Following the facelift, the entry-level Range Rover SUV is now more affordable by over Rs 5 lakh. The updates include subtle design changes and the addition of a new 11.4-inch curved touchscreen infotainment display.

It gets two powertrain options: a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2-litre diesel engine. Both units are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission that delivers power to all four wheels.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift

Price Range: Rs 50.50 lakh to Rs 56.90 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift made its global debut in mid 2023, and it’s finally launched in India last month. The updates on the GLA facelift are subtle, and it also gets some essential feature updates, which includes an updated 10.25-inch infotainment system which now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The 2024 GLA is being offered with the same powertrain options as before, including a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 2-litre diesel engine The latter comes with all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift

Price Range: Rs 1.32 Crore to Rs 1.37 Crore

Another facelift introduced by Mercedes-Benz last month was the updated GLS SUV. The refreshed GLS now sports a more rugged appearance and includes minor cabin updates with additional features. Notable highlights comprise dual 12.3-inch screens (MBUX infotainment display and digital driver’s display), 5-zone climate control, a 13-speaker Burmester 3D sound system, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof.

The facelifted GLS SUV is available with either a 3-litre 6-cylinder turbo-petrol or a 3-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine, both equipped with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain as standard.

Porsche Macan EV

Price: Rs 1.65 Crore (Macan Turbo)

Porsche introduced its second all-electric model in India in the form of Macan EV, which is also the brand’s first pure electric SUV. The bookings for the Macan EV are open, while its deliveries are scheduled to begin from the second half of 2024. The Macan EV will be offered in two variants: Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, and the price for the Macan 4 is yet to be announced.

The electric Macan utilises a 100 kWh battery pack, out of which 95 kWh is usable. It comes with two powertrain options offering a WLTP claimed range of up to 613 km.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Facelift

Price: Rs 1.85 Crore

Mercedes Benz also facelifted the sportier version of the GLE SUV, the Mercedes-AG GLE 53 Coupe. The facelifted AMG SUV has got updated lighting setup and two new exterior paint options, while the cabin has received minor tweaks like new AMG-specific upholstery and interior theme options.

It is powered by a 3-litre 6 cylinder twin cylinder petrol engine (435 PS / 560 Nm) mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The unit comes mated to a 48V mild hybrid setup which offers an additional boost of 20 PS and 200 Nm.

All prices are ex-showroom

MY24 (Model Year) Updates

Renault Kwid, Kiger, And Triber: Renault has rolled out updates for its entire lineup in 2024, enhancing features and implementing price reductions across all models. The Kwid now boasts an 8-inch touchscreen system, while the Triber inherits a 7-inch digital driver’s display from the Kiger. Notably, the Kiger now gets features like automatically foldable ORVMs and an automatic AC. Additionally, the turbo variants come with red-painted brake callipers.

Mahindra XUV400 EV: As part of the model year update, Mahindra replaced the earlier trims of the XUV400 EV with new Pro variants: EC Pro and EL Pro. With the update, the XUV400 EV got an updated dashboard, new steering wheel, and new features such as a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, new climate control panel which features dual-zone AC, and rear AC vents.

Mahindra XUV700: Mahindra also updated its flagship SUV, the XUV700 EV, with new features and seating configuration. The three-row Mahindra SUV now gets the option of 6-seater layout with captain seats in the middle row, available with the top-spec AX7 and AX7L variants. The XUV700 also received new features such as ventilated front seats, and the driver’s seat memory function now also lets you save the positioning of the ORVMs. Lastly, Mahindra also introduced a new Napoli Black exterior paint option with the XUV700.

Land Rover Discovery Sport: Land Rover’s entry-level offering, the Discovery Sport also joined the queue of model year updates, while also receiving a significant price cut. The Discovery Sport gets an updated dashboard layout and now also features a new 11.4-inch curved glass Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system. Head here to know more about the 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price