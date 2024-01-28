Modified On Jan 28, 2024 01:30 PM By Shreyash for Porsche Macan

The Porsche Macan EV comes with two powertrain options offering a WLTP claimed range of up to 613 km

The all-new Porsche Macan made its global premiere just a couple of days ago and is already available to buyers in India. This entry-level luxury performance SUV from Porsche is now available in a pure electric avatar. It is not only Porsche’s first electric SUV, it’s also the first Porsche EV to be based on an existing model range. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Porsche Macan EV:

An All-new Platform

The Porsche Macan EV is based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with 800V architecture. The Macan EV is the first Porsche SUV to be underpinned by this architecture.

Taycan Inspired Design Elements

Though the Porsche Macan EV maintains a similar silhouette and shape as its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart, it also draws some inspiration from Porsche’s first pure EV - the Taycan. Elements like the four LED DRL setup and wraparound LED taillights reminds you of the Taycan.

The split headlight setup has been integrated into the bumper with the main headlamps lower down with optional Matrix functionality. Its sporty appeal is further enhanced by the alloy wheels, reaching up to 22 inches. In terms of dimensions, the Macan EV measures 4784 mm in length, 1938 mm in width, and 1622 mm in height. It has a longer wheelbase than the already available Macan and further benefits from shorter overhangs.

The Macan EV also offers increased practicality with a boot loading capacity of up to 540 litres, along with additional frunk storage of 84 litres.

Cabin And Features

The dashboard of the Porsche Macan EV is directly borrowed from the facelifted Cayenne, boasting a dual-tone black and beige shade.According to Porsche, the driver and front passenger now sit up to 28 mm lower than before. The ambient light strip running along the dashboard and on the door panels also serves as communication lights, providing warnings and alarms.

In terms of equipment, the electric Macan boasts a triple screen setup housed in the flat black panel across the dashboard, including a curved 12.6-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.9-inch front passenger display. The infotainment system runs on an Android Automotive operating system which allows you to access several third party applications and stream videos.

Performance & Range

The Porsche Macan EV is equipped with a gross battery pack capacity of 100 kWh, of which the 95 kWh is usable. The battery pack is mated to dual electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles. Porsche has debuted it in two variants – the Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo – and their specifications are detailed below in the table:

Specifications Macan 4 Macan Turbo Battery Pack 100kWh (95 kWh Usable) Power 408 PS 639 PS Torque 650 Nm 1130 Nm Drivetrain AWD AWD Range (WLTP combined) 613 km 591 km Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.2 seconds 3.3 seconds Top Speed 220 kmph 260 kmph

Rapid Charging Capability

The Macan EV supports up to 270 kW DC fast charging, faster than most other luxury electric SUVs, which can charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 21 minutes. At 400-volt charging stations, the high-voltage switch in the battery divides the total 800-volt battery into two 400-volt segments, enabling charging at up to 135 kW. Porsche’s electric SUV also supports 11 kW AC home charging.

Handling And Aerodynamics

For the very first time, Porsche is offering the Macan with the rear wheel steering with an angle of up to five degrees. This not only reduces the turning radius but also helps in improving driving stability at higher speeds.

The Macan EV also incorporates the Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) system, which comprises an adaptive rear spoiler, active cooling flaps on the front air intakes, and air curtains below the headlight module. Even though it does not get those plastic-covered alloy wheels, their design has been optimised for better airflow as well. All these features contribute to increased aerodynamic efficiency which is crucial for maximising the range potential for an electric car. The Porsche Macan EV boasts a drag coefficient of 0.25.

What further adds to the handling of the Macan EV is it is equipped with two-valve dampers with an active suspension management which electronically controls the damping. The Macan EV features air suspensions that offer high suspension travel. This makes differences between various driving modes more evident, adapting to different road conditions for comfort or sportiness.

Prices and Rivals

Porsche has already opened bookings for the faster Macan Turbo EV in India with prices starting at Rs 1.65 crore (ex-showroom). The German performance brand is yet to announce the price for the Macan 4 variant. The deliveries for Macan EV are scheduled from the second half of 2024. Porsche’s electric SUV does not have any direct rivals in India but acts as a performance alternative to the likes of bigger luxury electric SUVs like the Audi Q8 e-tron and Mercedes EQE SUV.

