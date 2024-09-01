Published On Sep 01, 2024 08:00 AM By CarDekho for Tata Curvv EV

From highly-anticipated models like the Mahindra Thar Roxx to the Nissan X-Trail's comeback in the premium SUV segment, take a look at the entire list

August has been quite an active month for new launches in the Indian auto market. The month kicked off with the return of the Nissan X-Trail, followed by one of the most awaited SUV coupes, the Tata Curvv EV. However, these aren't the only models making their debut right before the festive season, as a couple of SUVs were also unveiled and are set to launch in the coming month. Without further delay, here are all the cars launched and revealed in August 2024.

Tata Curvv EV

Price: Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors finally launched the all-electric Curvv EV, with prices starting from Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Unique to its segment, the Curvv EV features a SUV coupe body style, which makes it look more sporty, while sharing several design elements with other Tata models. It is offered with two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh, and is available in three broad trims: Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered.

Key Highlights

The Curvv EV's 45 kWh battery pack is paired with a 150 PS/215 Nm electric motor, offering a claimed range of 502 km. The 55 kWh battery pack option is paired with a 167 PS/215 Nm electric motor, delivering a claimed range of 585 km. A 70 kW DC fast charger can charge the vehicle from 10 to 80 percent in 40 minutes.

Top features of the Curvv EV include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, connected car technology, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, multi-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and a gesture-controlled powered tailgate.

On the safety front, the Curvv EV comes equipped with six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake with auto hold and Level-2 ADAS.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Price: Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

In mid-August, Mahindra launched the 5-door Thar Roxx. It is essentially a standard Thar with an extended wheelbase and an additional set of doors. To set it apart from the 3-door model, the Thar Roxx includes several styling tweaks, such as a redesigned six-slat grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The Thar Roxx also comes with a more upmarket cabin and additional features compared to the standard Thar. It is available in both rear-wheel and four-wheel drive options, with prices for the 4x4 variants to be announced soon.

Key Highlights

The Thar Roxx is available with two engine options: a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing up to 177 PS and 380 Nm, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering up to 175 PS and 380 Nm. Both engine options come with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Four-wheel drivetrain options are offered only with the diesel powertrain.

The Thar Roxx comes equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, single-zone automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof (single-pane in lower variants), and ventilated front seats.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors with a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and Level-2 ADAS.

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Rivals: Which Off-roader Did You Choose In Our Instagram Poll?

Citroen Basalt

Price: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh (ex-showroom)

To mark its entry into the SUV coupe space, Citroen launched the Basalt with prices starting from Rs 7.99 lakh. It is based on the C3 Aircross platform and shares many of its styling elements. The Basalt is available in three trims: You, Plus, and Max, with two engine options to choose from. It will rival the upcoming Tata Curvv, while serving as an alternative to SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Key Highlights

The Citroen Basalt is powered by either an 82 PS/ 115 Nm 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only, or a 110 PS/ up to 205 Nm 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Feature highlights of the Citroen Basalt include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, and steering-mounted audio controls.

Safety features include 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera.

Updated Citroen C3

Price: Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom)

Citroen also launched the updated C3 hatchback with prices starting from Rs 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, the top-spec Shine variant is now also offered with an automatic transmission, while the updated feature list comprises LED halogen headlights, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and six airbags. Citroen has yet to announce prices for the automatic transmission variants of the updated C3 hatchback.

Key Highlights

The Citroen C3 hatchback is offered with two engine options: an 82 PS/115 Nm 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, and a 110 PS/ up to 205 Nm 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

In addition to the features mentioned above, the C3 gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4-speaker sound system, steering-mounted controls, and connected car tech. Safety features include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Driven: Here Are Its Pros & Cons

Nissan X-Trail

Price: Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offered as a fully imported unit, Nissan launched the X-Trail in India at Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium SUV comes in a single, fully-specced variant and is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with mild hybrid technology. The X-Trail marks its comeback in the Indian market after almost a decade and joins the Magnite in Nissan India's lineup.

Key Highlights

The X-Trail’s 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 163 PS and 300 Nm, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. It is available with a front-wheel-drive setup.

The SUV comes equipped with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start, and cruise control.

On the safety front, it gets seven airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, and an electronic parking brake.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Price: Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India. It is the top-spec version of the GLC SUV, featuring AMG enhancements on both the exterior and interior. These include a redesigned front grille, 21-inch alloy wheels, and a quad exhaust system that produces a throaty note. Inside, it gets an AMG-specific steering wheel and seat upholstery, along with an all-black cabin to enhance its sporty appeal.

Key Highlights

The 2024 GLC 43 Coupe is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 421 PS and 500 Nm, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. It comes with an all-wheel-drive system and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

Key features include an 11.9-inch portrait-style infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, AMG-specific graphics, a heads-up display, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety features include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera system, a tyre pressure monitoring system, active brake assist, and lane-keeping assist.

Also Read: 7 Things The India-Spec 2024 Nissan X-Trail Misses Out On Compared to The Global-Spec Version

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

Price: Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom)

Along with the GLC 43 Coupe, Mercedes also launched the 2024 CLE Cabriolet, with pricing similar to the performance-oriented SUV. In terms of design, it resembles the C-Class but has its own unique elements, including a long bonnet complemented by a horizontal silver slat on the grille and sleek LED DRLs. The two-door convertible is offered with a 2+2 seating configuration.

Key Highlights

The 2024 CLE Cabriolet is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 258 PS and 400 Nm of torque. It also features hybrid technology that adds 23 PS and 205 Nm. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The CLE Cabriolet comes equipped with features such as an 11.9-inch portrait-style touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 17-speaker Burmester sound system, a heads-up display, and a wireless phone charger.

Lamborghini Urus SE

Price: Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom)

Lamborghini launched its second hybrid model, the Urus SE, in India at Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom). The Urus SE features a refreshed design with updated LED headlights and taillights, a new DRL signature, and redesigned 23-inch alloy wheels. The interior has new elements on the dashboard with restyled air vents.

Key Highlights

Lamborghini offers the Urus SE with a 4-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system that delivers an electric-only range of 60 km. The engine produces a combined output of 800 PS and 950 Nm, paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Power is delivered via an all-wheel-drive system, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds.

The Urus SE comes equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, cruise control, and wireless phone charging. Safety is enhanced with multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system, and ADAS.

Also Read: Vehicle Scrappage Policy 2024: Get Up To Rs 20,000 Discount On Your Next New Car

2024 Audi Q8 Facelift

Price: Rs 1.17 crore (ex-showroom)

German carmaker Audi launched the facelifted 2024 Q8 in India. Design changes include a redesigned grille, updated headlights, and a new set of alloy wheels. The cabin offers different upholstery colours while maintaining a layout similar to the pre-facelift model.

Key Highlights

The 2024 Q8 facelift is available with a 340 PS 3-litre V6 mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and powered front seats. Safety features include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and park assist.

Maserati GranTurismo

Price: Rs 2.72 crore to 2.90 crore (ex-showroom)

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati has launched the GranTurismo in India and plans to introduce its all-electric version, the Folgore, in 2025. The GranTurismo is available in two trims: Modena and Trofeo, both powered by a 3-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine.

Key Highlights

The Modena variant is tuned to produce 490 PS and 600 Nm, while the Trofeo variant delivers 550 PS and 650 Nm. Both trims feature an all-wheel drive system.

Key features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch touchscreen for climate controls, a 12.2-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 14-speaker Sonus faber sound system.

Also Read: New MG Astor (ZS) Revealed In International Market, Could Preview Update For India-spec Model

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Launch Date: September 9, 2024

Shifting focus to the reveals, Hyundai showcased the exterior and interior of the 2024 Alcazar facelift, with prices set to be announced on September 9, 2024. The 2024 Alcazar facelift shares some design cues with the 2024 Creta, but stands out with its H-shaped LED DRLs, a redesigned front grille, and new connected LED tail lamps. Inside, it retains a similar dashboard layout to the 2024 Creta but adds a few new features. Powertrain options remain similar to the outgoing model.

Key Highlights

The 2024 Alcazar facelift will be available with a 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, or a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The 2024 Alcazar facelift comes with features like dual 10.25-inch displays-one for the digital driver's display and the other for the touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats, 8-way powered front seats with a memory function for the driver, wireless phone chargers for the first and second-row passengers, ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a Bose sound system.

Safety features are expected to include a 360-degree camera, six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control.

ICE-powered Tata Curvv

Launch Date: September 2, 2024

Alongside the launch of the Curvv EV, Tata Motors also revealed its ICE-powered counterpart, the Curvv. It shares the same design language as the all-electric Curvv, with certain styling distinctions to set it apart. It will be available with two 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, across eight trims. The Curvv is scheduled to launch on September 2, 2024.

Key Highlights

The Curvv's 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with two power outputs: one produces 120 PS and 170 Nm, while the T-GDi unit delivers 125 PS and 225 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 115 PS and 260 Nm. All engine options are paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Curvv comes equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, a 9-speaker sound system, a powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger.

On the safety front, it includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Also Read: BYD e6 Facelift Teased In India, Launch Expected Soon

Updated Citroen C3 Aircross

Launch Date: To be announced

At the Basalt launch, Citroen also unveiled the updated C3 Aircross. The revisions to the updated C3 Aircross include LED projector headlights and automatic air conditioning. There are no changes in the powertrain department. We expect Citroen to launch the updated C3 Aircross in September.

Key Highlights

The updated C3 Aircross will be offered with a single 110 PS/ up to 205 Nm 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Apart from above-mentioned additions, the updated C3 Aircross comes equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, and steering-mounted audio controls. Safety is taken care of with ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, hill start assist, and a reverse parking camera.

These are all the models that were either launched or revealed in August 2024. Let us know in the comments which of the above launches you were most looking forward to.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Tata Curvv EV Automatic