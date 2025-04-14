Tata Curvv EV vs Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition Compared In Images

Except for some cosmetic tweaks and an added comfort feature, the Curvv EV Dark edition largely retains everything from the regular model.

The Tata Curvv EV Dark edition has been launched at Rs 22.24 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is based on the top-spec Empowered Plus A variant and features an all-black styling and subtle cosmetic changes over the standard model, hence making it Rs 25,000 more expensive. In this report, we have detailed all those differences with the help of images.

Curvv EV vs Curvv EV Dark Edition: What Are The Differences?

The overall design of both models is largely familiar, except for some minor tweaks in the special Dark edition. The first and biggest difference that meets the eye is the new and exclusive Carbon Black paint in the Dark Edition. The standard model gets five vibrant colour options - Virtual Sunrise, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey and Empowered Oxide.

Upfront, it has the same blanked off fascia with connected LED DRLs and vertically stacked LED headlights. There are no notable differences as such. The lower grille in the special Dark edition is completely blacked out while there are chrome inserts in the standard version. This makes the Curvv Dark Edition look more menacing and sporty. If you look closely, you can also find that the brand logo has also been darkened to gel along with the overall look.

In profile, you again see familiar flush-type door handles and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with aero covers. What differentiates it from the regular model is the Dark Edition Badging placed on the fender on both sides.

At the rear, the Curvv EV Dark Edition is all the same as the regular model, except for the darkened brand logo just like in front. The silver skid plate

Inside, the Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition has notable differences compared to the regular Curvv EV. While the standard model gets variant-wise vibrant interior themes, the Dark edition, as its name suggests, has an all black cabin theme. You get black leatherette upholstery, and the front seats have #Dark embossing on the headrests, which are all exclusive to this version. The dashboard has plentiful gloss black elements, which give a much premium look to the car’s interior.

Features & Safety

The Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition is based on the top model and gets all the features from the standard model like a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control and V2L technology. In addition to these, the Curvv EV Dark Edition gets rear window sunshades, which are exclusive to it. Good to mention, the Dark Edition does keep you in shadow in the rear seat when driving under the scorching sun.

Passenger safety is ensured by 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Powertrain Details

Being available only on the top-most variant, the Curvv EV Dark Edition is only available with the bigger 55 kWh battery pack. It does not get the smaller 45 kWh battery with a MIDC-claimed range of 430 km that is available with the lower-spec models.

Battery Pack 55 kWh No. of motor 1 Power 167 PS Torque 215 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 502 km

Price & Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV is Rs 25,000 costlier than the regular Curvv EV. It is available only on the top Empowered Plus A variant.

Variant Regular Curvv EV Curvv EV Dark Edition Price Difference Empowered Plus A Rs 21.99 lakh Rs 22.24 lakh Rs 25,000

The Tata Curvv EV locks horns with the Hyundai Creta Electric, the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

