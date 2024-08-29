New MG Astor (ZS) Revealed In International Market, Could Preview Update For India-spec Model

Modified On Aug 29, 2024 05:15 PM By Dipan for MG Astor

The India-spec Astor has not been updated for 3 years, so MG can repackage this ZS hybrid SUV as the Astor facelift for our market

The MG Astor available in India, has been updated globally.

Gets a new aggressive grille, swept-back headlights and tail lights, and new alloys.

Inside, it gets a redesigned dashboard, housing a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Safety features include six airbags, level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

Comes with a hybrid powertrain globally; which could be offered here considering MG’s push for greener mobility.

If launched, could be priced over the current model which starts from Rs XX.XX lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Astor, known internationally as the MG ZS, has received a major update globally. The compact SUV has got a heavily overhauled exterior, a redesigned dashboard, plentiful feature additions and most importantly, a hybrid powertrain. Given that it's been three years since the Astor was launched in India and hasn’t received an update ever since, it's likely that the refreshed global model could be introduced in India as the Astor facelift. Here’s a closer look at the compact SUV:

Exterior

The new MG Astor has a more aggressive design compared to the current model. It features a large grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern, a connected LED DRL light bar across the front, and sleeker swept-back headlights. There are aggressively styled C-shaped air intakes on either side. The MG logo is now on the bonnet, and there is a new silver skid plate on the bumper.

The side profile remains similar to the current India-spec Astor but with a new alloy wheel design and a silver-coloured trim along the body cladding.

At the rear, the Astor has a redesigned bumper with new silver elements that mimic a dual-exhaust look. The wraparound tail lights have been updated with new LED elements, and the rear fog lamp is now positioned lower than on the India-spec model.

Interior, Features and Safety

Inside, the MG ZS features a new dashboard with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, redesigned hexagonal AC vents, and a new steering wheel with a flattened top and bottom. It retains the 7-inch digital driver’s display and includes a redesigned centre console with a new gear lever.

The SUV offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a vertically-stacked wireless phone charger, automatic AC with rear vents, a 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, and heated front seats and steering wheel.

For safety, it includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with features like forward collision mitigation and driver drowsiness detection.

Powertrain Options

The updated MG Astor comes with a hybrid powertrain in global markets. It could be offered alongside the current 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre petrol engines as MG is pushing to introduce more greener models in India. Here are the specifications for these engines:

Specifications MG ZS Hybrid (available internationally) MG Astor (India-spec offering) Engine 1.5-litre strong-hybrid 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre N/A petrol Power 196 PS 140 PS 110 PS Torque 465 Nm 220 Nm 144 Nm Transmission* Info not available 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, CVT

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission, CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

The global-spec MG Astor, thanks to its hybrid powertrain, offers more power compared to the engines available in the current Indian model.

Expected Price And Rivals

The current MG Astor in India is priced between Rs 9.98 lakh and Rs 18.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted model, if launched here, could command a premium over the current car.

It will continue to compete with compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate.

Do you think MG should bring the updated ZS SUV as the Astor facelift in India? Tell us your opinions in the comment section below.

