The 5-door Gurkha and the Jimny are direct rivals of the Thar Roxx, while the 3-door Thar is a more off-road-focused version of the SUV

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been generating a lot of buzz since its launch, and it's no surprise why. It promises to be both a stylish city vehicle and a capable off-roader. Competing with it are the 5-door Force Gurkha, the Maruti Jimny, and the 3-door Mahindra Thar. While we've already covered the specifications of these SUVs, ultimately, customer preference reigns supreme. To find out which SUV people truly prefer, we conducted a poll on our Instagram handle. Here’s how the public voted:

The Public Opinion

To keep things straightforward, we simply asked our audience, “Which SUV will you choose?” in our Instagram poll. The four options were the Mahindra Thar Roxx, 5-door Force Gurkha, Maruti Jimny, and 3-door Mahindra Thar. Here’s how the votes stacked up:

A total of 11,770 people participated in the poll. The Mahindra Thar Roxx emerged as the clear favourite, capturing 63 percent of the votes. Following it was the 3-door Mahindra Thar and the 5-door Force Gurkha, which garnered 16 percent and 14 percent of the votes, respectively. The Maruti Jimny received 7 percent of the votes.

The Thar Roxx’s popularity can be attributed to its macho design, feature-rich cabin, two powerful engine options and its strong fan base. Meanwhile, the enduring appeal of the 3-door Thar remains evident, making it the second most popular choice. The Force Gurkha, despite being a utilitarian offering on this list, closely trails the smaller Thar.

Surprisingly, despite its off-road capabilities, a decent feature suite and the Suzuki badge, the Maruti Jimny hasn’t captured the Indian market's attention as much as the other models. Most of this can be because of the pricing of this SUV which is on the higher side.

Price

Here are the price range of these off-road-focused SUVs:

Model Price 3-door Mahindra Thar Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh Maruti Jimny Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx* Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh 5-door Force Gurkha Rs 18 lakh

*Prices of only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants have been revealed. The four-wheel-drive (4WD) prices will be revealed soon.

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The 3-door Thar is the most affordable SUV that money can buy amongst its rivals. However, it should be noted that this is the price of the RWD variant and the 4WD (four-wheel-drive) variants start from Rs. 14.10 lakh. This makes Jimny the most affordable 4WD offering on this list.

Which of these SUVs would you like to have in your garage? Tell us in the comments section below.

