The BYD e6 was initially launched in 2021 as a fleet-only option but was later made available for private buyers as well

The BYD e6 was the automaker's first offering in the Indian market.

In international markets, it is known as the BYD M6, which recently received a facelift.

The updated model features new LED lighting and newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels.

Other expected updates include a 12.8-inch touchscreen system, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic glass roof.

Globally, the M6 is available with two battery pack options: 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh, offering a claimed range of up to 530 km.

The facelifted model is expected to be priced at a premium over the current model, which is priced at Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Exterior

Overall exterior silhouette will remain the same, but it will feature a sleek and modern look. At front, it gets a full-width silver bar that extends to the updated LED headlights with revised internal lighting elements, similar to those on the BYD Atto 3. Next, you will notice a camera placed on the bumper, which is the part of the 360-degree setup and a radar on the front, which signifies it gets advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It also includes LED DRLs at the front. It gets tweaked bumpers with chrome accents on the lower part.

The global model comes with 17-inch Y-spoke aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. At the rear, the MPV now features a sharp look thanks to the revised LED tail light setup. The 'BYD' logo is placed on the tailgate and a chrome strip is present that connects the tail lights.

Cabin, Expected Features and Safety

Inside the global-spec model, it gets a dual-time cabin theme with redesigned dashboard offered with wooden inserts. The centre console has also been tweaked a bit to feature the new drive mode selector. BYD has given it a more modern-looking steering wheel, while retaining the same twin-pod analogue instrument cluster with the coloured MID in the centre.

In terms of features, the Indian-spec can borrow certain features like a bigger 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen system (current model features 10.1-inch system) wireless phone charger, panoramic glass roof, and ventilated front seats. Additionally it can also get a 6-way powered seat for the driver and 4-way powered seat for the front passenger.

Safety-wise, the facelifted BYD e6 could get six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX anchors, and a 360-degree camera. As mentioned above, it is also expected to get ADAS, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring and automatic high beam.

Expected Powertrain

The BYD e6 offers two battery pack options internationally: a 55.4 kWh pack and a 71.8 kWh BYD Blade pack. The 55.4 kWh pack delivers 163 PS from its e-motor, while the 71.8 kWh pack produces 204 PS. It has a claimed range of 530 km (NEDC) and includes vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

Expected launch and Rivals

The facelifted BYD e6 is to be priced slightly higher than the current model, which costs Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It has no direct rivals in India but the MPV serves as an electric alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta.

