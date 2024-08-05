All
7 Things The India-Spec 2024 Nissan X-Trail Misses Out On Compared to The Global-Spec Version

Modified On Aug 05, 2024 05:34 PM By Dipan for Nissan X-Trail

The India-spec X-Trail misses out on certain key features offered by the global-spec model like a 12.3-inch touchscreen and ventilated front seats

Things the India-spec Nissan X-Trail misses out on

The Nissan X-Trail nameplate has made a comeback in India after a decade, now in its fourth-generation avatar, priced at Rs 49.92 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). While the Indian model’s spec sheet gets the basics right, it lacks several premium features found in the global version. Here's a look at what the India-spec X-Trail is missing compared to its global counterpart:

12.3-inch Touchscreen

The global-spec Nissan X-Trail gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen

The global-spec X-Trail gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen, but the Indian model only comes with an 8-inch unit and misses out on most connected car features, except for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, both models share the same 12.3-inch fully digital driver's display.

Heads-up Display

2024 Nissan X-Trail does not get a heads-up display in India

The globally sold Nissan X-Trail has a coloured heads-up display showing important information like speed and navigation. However, this feature is missing on the Indian model.

ADAS

The global model gets a comprehensive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. Such ADAS features are not available in the India-spec model.

Also Read: Nissan X-Trail Review: Too Little Too Late?

E-power Engine And AWD Drivetrain

Global-spec Nissan X-Trail gets two more engine options than the India-spec model

The global model has three engine options on offer, the specifications of which are as follows:

Specifications

Nissan X-Trail

Engine

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

e-Power (hybrid)

Drivetrain

FWD*

FWD*

AWD*

Power

163 PS

204 PS

213 PS

Torque

300 Nm

300 Nm

Up to 525 Nm

0-100 kmph

9.6 seconds

8 seconds

7 seconds

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

The India-spec model is only offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with front-wheel drive, which makes it less versatile for different terrains.

Also Read: 2024 Nissan X-Trail: A Look At All Features On Offer

10-speaker Bose Sound System

The India-spec X-Trail comes with a 6-speaker sound system, while the global model has a more premium 10-speaker Bose sound system.

Leather Seat Upholstery

Global-spec Nissan X-Trail gets leather seats

The global-spec Nissan X-Trail gets a more premium-feeling leather upholstery on the seats, enhancing the luxury quotient inside. However, in the India-spec model, the seats come with fabric upholstery, and only the steering wheel features a leather finish. 

Electrically Adjustable And Ventilated Front Seats

The global X-Trail has electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats. The India-spec model, on the other hand, only has manually adjustable seats and no ventilation.

Which of these features would you have liked to see in the India-spec Nissan X-Trail? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Published by
Dipan
