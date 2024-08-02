Citroen C3 Hatchback And C3 Aircross SUV Debut With New Features, Launch Expected Soon

Modified On Aug 02, 2024 09:44 PM By Dipan for Citroen C3

The new features include premium touches and key safety inclusions, which have been missing since the launch of the C3 duo

The C3 and C3 Aircross now feature LED projector headlights and ORVM-mounted turn indicators.

The C3 includes a new 7-inch fully digital driver’s display and both cars now feature auto AC and six airbags.

Features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen and steering-mounted controls continue to be on offer.

The powertrain options are likely to stay unchanged for the updated models.

Both updated models are expected to be launched soon at a premium over their existing prices.

After a long period since their market introductions, both the Citroen C3 hatchback and the C3 Aircross SUV have now been given a big features rejig. The updated models now include several new comfort, convenience and safety features, many of which are also found in the recently unveiled Citroen Basalt SUV-coupe. Let’s explore what’s new in the updated Citroen C3 hatchback and the C3 Aircross SUV.

What’s New?

The updated Citroen models retain their exterior design but now feature LED projector headlights, replacing the previous halogen units. The outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) now feature integrated turn indicators and the front fenders where the indicators used to be before, now have a new Citroen badging. Additionally, the cars now include a rear windshield wiper with a washer.

Inside, the dashboard remains similar, but the C3 now boasts a new 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, sourced from the C3 Aircross SUV. In terms of feature additions, both the cars now get auto AC and the power window switches have moved from the centre console to the door pads and also get electronic adjustment.. However, there is still no push-button start-stop feature on offer.

The safety net on both the Citroen models has also been updated to include six airbags now.

Other Features and Safety

Both the C3 hatchback and the C3 Aircross continue to come with features such as a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted audio controls, and a height-adjustable driver seat. The SUV also gets roof-mounted AC vents for second-row passengers.

On the safety front, Citroen has equipped the C3 and the C3 Aircross with a hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.

Powertrain Details

The Citroen C3 comes equipped with two engine options including a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/190 Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The other option is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine (82 PS/115 Nm), which is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

On the other hand, the Citroen C3 Aircross comes with only a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 110 PS and up to 205 Nm and is mated with either a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Price and Rivals

We expect the Citroen C3 and the C3 Aircross to launch soon in India and expect them to be priced at a premium over the currently available models.

The current-spec Citroen C3 is priced from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.12 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It rivals the Maruti Wagon R, Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago. Considering its price and dimensions, the Citroen hatchback also rivals the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Exter.

The bigger C3 Aircross SUV is currently priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.11 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Honda Elevate. Both the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt will also be stylish and SUV-coupe alternatives to the C3 Aircross.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : C3 on road price