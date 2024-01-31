Modified On Jan 31, 2024 08:50 AM By Shreyash for Tata Tiago

All three models will be firsts for the Indian car market, especially the introduction of an automatic transmission with CNG models

In January 2024, we witnessed numerous model year updates, facelifts, and the introduction of a new electric vehicle. As we transition into February, the market anticipates the arrival of three new models. These additions comprise CNG-automatic variants of the Tiago and Tigor, while Hyndai is expected to debut a sportier looking version of its recently launched Creta facelift. Let’s have a look at these cars one by one.

Tata Tiago And Tiago NRG CNG AMT

Expected Price: Rs 7.10 Lakh Onwards

The Tata Tiago will soon become the first CNG hatchback in India to be offered with the option of an automatic transmission. The Tiago CNG was last updated in 2023 with Tata’s twin cylinder technology which allows for a usable boot space.

In CNG variants, the Tata Tiago’s 1.2-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine makes 73.5 PS and 95 Nm with a 5-speed manual. Just like the petrol variant, the Tiago CNG will also get the option of a 5-speed AMT. The Tata Tiago NRG CNG, which is a rugged looking variant of the Tiago, will also receive the same 5-speed AMT transmission.

The Tata Tiago CNG is already equipped with amenities such as a 7-inch touchscreen system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay , a semi-digital driver’s display, and automatic AC. The safety features include dual front airbags, rear parking camera with sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Tata Tigor CNG AMT

Expected Price: Rs 8.40 lakh Onwards

Along with the Tiago CNG, its sedan version, the Tata Tigor CNG is also going to receive the option of a 5-speed AMT transmission, which will make it the first-ever CNG automatic subcompact sedan in India.

The Tigor CNG also comes with the same engine as the Tiago: a 1.2-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine which makes 73.5 PS and 95 Nm (in CNG mode). It has also been offered with a 5-speed manual transmission only since launch. Just like the Tiago CNG, the Tigor CNG also features twin cylinder technology to offer a usable boot space.

Features on board the Tigor CNG include a 7-inch touchscreen system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital driver’s display, automatic AC, and an 8-speaker sound system. On the safety front, it gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera.

Hyundai Creta N Line

Expected Price: Rs 17.50 Lakh Onwards

Hyundai Creta has recently undergone a comprehensive makeover with a fresh design inside and out, and also offers more features than before. Now, Hyundai is all set to introduce the sportier N Line version of the Creta (a first for the India-spec SUV). It will be the third N Line model from Hyundai after the i20 N Line and the Venue N Line.

Based on the recently surfaced spy shots of the Creta N Line, it will receive a distinctive fascia compared to its regular version. It will be powered by the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm) but could also get the option of a proper 6-speed manual transmission in addition to the 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT).

The Creta N Line will be equipped with features like a dual 10.25-inch screen setup (one for the infotainment and one for the driver’s display), dual-zone AC, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety kit will include six airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

These are the three upcoming models expected to be launched in February 2024. Additionally, we also have the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 which will take place from the 1st to the 3rd of February. Prominent automakers such as Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, and even luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz will showcase their new and upcoming products at the event, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

