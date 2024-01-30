Published On Jan 30, 2024 06:43 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The Nexon, which first hit the market in 2017, has been the frontrunner for Tata and is the only SUV in its segment to have an EV derivative as well

The Tata Nexon was first introduced in 2017 and given its first major refresh in 2020.

The Nexon also got an EV derivative with its first refresh in 2020.

It achieved the 1-lakh units production milestone in mid 2019.

The SUV took two years to go from 2-lakh units production to 5 lakh units.

The Nexon and Nexon EV were given a comprehensive update in September 2023.

The Tata Nexon has just hit another production milestone, now crossing the 6-lakh units mark. This number is inclusive of both the internal combustion engine (ICE) sub-4m SUV and Tata Nexon EV as well. It had crossed the 5-lakh units mark in the first half of 2023.

A Brief Look At The Nexon’s Production History

Tata introduced its first sub-4m SUV back in September 2017 and within six months, it had already garnered over 25,000 bookings. The Nexon achieved the 1-lakh units production landmark in mid 2019.

In early 2020, the carmaker launched the facelifted iteration of the SUV while also bringing out its all-electric version, which went on to become the best-selling electric car in India month-on-month. The Nexon’s journey from the 2-lakh units production milestone to the 5-lakh mark took just two years, between 2021 and 2023. In September 2023, Tata gave another comprehensive update to both the ICE and EV versions of the Nexon.

Powertrains On Offer

The Tata Nexon gets both petrol and diesel engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS/170 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115 PS/260 Nm). While the former gets four transmission options – 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT and a new 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) – the diesel unit can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT.

Meanwhile, the Nexon EV comes with two battery pack options, each with their own electric motor. It gets a 30 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor which makes 129 PS/215 Nm, and gives a claimed range up to 325 km, and the other employs a larger 40.5kWh pack mated to an electric motor that churns out 144 PS/215 Nm, and delivers a claimed range of up to 465 km.

Also Read: Tata Tiago, Tiago NRG And Tigor Get New Colour Options

What Features Does It Get?

With the latest facelift, the Nexon has become one of the most feature-rich offerings in the segment. Tata has equipped it with dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, a sunroof, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system.

In terms of safety tech, it gets six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Price Range And Rivals

The Tata Nexon is priced between Rs 8.10 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossover SUV. The Nexon EV is priced from Rs 14.74 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India) and is an alternative to the likes of the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT