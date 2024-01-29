Published On Jan 29, 2024 07:08 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C3 Aircross

Save for the Honda Elevate, all other compact SUVs comes with the choice of torque converter automatic

The compact SUV segment in India has received a lot of updates in the past few months, be it in the form of facelifted Hyundai Creta or the Honda Elevate. Recently, Citroen introduced the option of an automatic transmission with the C3 Aircross, which is the most affordable automatic offering in the segment. In this list, we will have a look at the top five most affordable automatic compact SUVs you can buy in India.

Citroen C3 Aircross

(Torque Converter)

Automatic Price Range: Rs 12.85 lakh To Rs 13.85 lakh

The Citroen C3 Aircross was first introduced in India in 2023 only with the option of a 6-speed manual transmission. But recently, the Citroen SUV got the choice of a 6-speed torque converter, and it’s the most affordable automatic compact SUV in the market. The C3 Aircross is also the only compact SUV in its segment which offers both 5- and 7-seater configurations, with the latter getting removable third-row seats. Citroen has equipped the C3 Aircross with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which churns out 110 PS and 205 Nm.

When it comes to features, the C3 Aircross gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and a manual AC. The safety features include dual front ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rea parking camera.

Honda Elevate

(CVT)

Automatic Price Range: Rs 13.41 lakh to Rs 16.20 lakh

Honda also entered the compact SUV space in India in 2023 with the Elevate, and it is the second most affordable automatic compact SUV on this list. The Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 121 PS and 145 Nm, with an option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Honda Elevate’s feature list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and a sunroof. The Elevate is also the only compact SUV in this list to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Other safety features include up to six airbags, hill start assist, lane watch assist, vehicle stability assist, and a rear parking camera.

Maruti Grand Vitara

(Torque Converter)

Automatic Price Range: Rs 13.60 lakh to Rs 16.91 lakh (Only For Petrol Automatic)

The third most affordable automatic compact SUV in the list is the Maruti Grand Vitara, which in its petrol version uses a 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine (103 PS / 137 Nm). The automatic variant of the Grand Vitara petrol comes with the option of a 6-speed torque converter, however misses out on the option of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain offered with its manual version.

Maruti’s compact SUV comes with features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and a heads-up display. Safety features include up to six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera

The Grand Vitara also comes with the option of a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain option (116 PS / 141 Nm) mated to an e-CVT gearbox. Its prices range between Rs 18.33 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

(Torque Converter)

Automatic Price Range: Rs 14.01 lakh to Rs 17.24 lakh (Only For Petrol Automatic)

The Toyota Hyryder is the rebadged version of the Maruti Grand Vitara, priced slightly higher than its Maruti’s counterpart. The Hyrder uses the same 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine (103 PS / 137 Nm) as the Grand Vitara, with an option of a 6-speed torque converter.

Features on board the Toyota’s compact SUV include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, and a heads up display. In terms of safety, it gets up to six airbags, hill descent control, a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Just like the Grand Vitara, the Toyota SUV is also being offered with an option of a strong hybrid powertrain (116 PS / 141 Nm) mated to an e-CVT gearbox. Toyota has priced the hybrid variants of the Hyrder from Rs 16.66 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun

(Torque Converter)

Automatic Price Range: Rs 15.43 lakh to Rs 18.08 lakh (Only For 1-litre turbo-petrol automatic)

At last, the Volkswagen Taigun is the fifth most affordable petrol automatic compact SUV in the segment. It comes with the option of a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS / 178 Nm) mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Volkswagen has equipped the Taigun with amenities like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated and powered front seats, automatic AC, and a sunroof. In terms of safety, it gets up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear view camera.

The Taigun is also offered with a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (150 PS / 250 Nm), mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT). The prices for the Taigun DCT ranges between Rs 17.36 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

So these are the 5 most affordable automatic compact SUVs you can buy in India. Which one would you choose among these and why? Let us know in the comments below.

All prices are ex-showroom pan India

