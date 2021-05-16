Grab Savings Of Up To Rs 44,000 On Sub-4m SUVs This May

Modified On May 16, 2021 12:09 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300

A total of six cars from the segment get various offers and benefits this month

The Mahindra XUV300 gets the maximum discounts of up to Rs 44,000.

Maruti’s Vitara Brezza takes the next spot with benefits of up to Rs 33,000.

Ford is offering the EcoSport with savings of up to Rs 24,000.

The Renault Kiger gets a 5-year/1lakh km extended warranty as a loyalty benefit.

The Tata Nexon (diesel variants) and Toyota Urban Cruiser only get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

All offers are valid until May 31, 2021.

The sub-4m SUV space is one of the most popular and demanded segments today. So, if you were planning to buy one, many SUVs are available with discounts and benefits applicable until May 31, 2021. However, some models including the Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite do not get any savings.

Here’s a look at the model-wise offers:

Mahindra XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,000

The Mahindra XUV300 also gets additional offers of up to Rs 5,000 in addition to the other discounts.

Mahindra retails the SUV between Rs 7.95 lakh and Rs 13.09 lakh.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

Maruti is offering the above benefits on the base-spec LXi and second-to-base VXi variants of the Vitara Brezza.

The second-to-top ZXi and top-spec ZXi+ get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but no consumer offer.

Its prices range between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 11.41 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000

Only the Nexon’s diesel-powered variants get the benefits mentioned above.

Tata retails the sub-4m SUV’s diesel variants from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 12.95 lakh. The Nexon petrol is priced between Rs 7.19 lakh and Rs 11.62 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Renault Kiger

Renault is offering the Kiger with a 5-year/1lakh km extended warranty as a loyalty benefit, including either an exchange benefit or on buying an additional Renault car.

It is priced from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000

Toyota’s Urban Cruiser only gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000.

The SUV retails between Rs 8.62 lakh and Rs 11.40 lakh.

Ford EcoSport

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 (on Ford car exchange) Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to 24,000

Ford is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 on non-Ford exchange whereas existing Ford owners trading in their cars can grab savings of Rs 20,000.

Buyers can either avail the exchange bonus or loyalty bonus, but not both.

The EcoSport is priced from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 11.69 lakh.

Note: The above offers may vary from state to state and depending on the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact the nearest dealer of your preferred model for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT