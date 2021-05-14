  • Login / Register
Hyundai Venue Overtakes Maruti Vitara Brezza, Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In April 2021

Published On May 14, 2021

Every other model, apart from the Venue and XUV300, has seen a dip in sales from March this year

In India, the subcompact SUV segment is currently the most popular and equally populous too, with as many as nine models to choose from. These are the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Toyota Urban Cruiser. 

Here is how each SUV fared in April 2021:

 

April 2021

March 2021

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Venue

11245

10722

4.87

21.25

10689

Maruti Vitara Brezza

11220

11274

-0.47

21.2

10943

Kia Sonet

7724

8498

-9.1

14.59

9075

Tata Nexon

6938

8683

-20.09

13.11

7430

Mahindra XUV300

4144

2587

60.18

7.83

3948

Ford EcoSport

3820

5487

-30.38

7.21

3008

Nissan Magnite

2904

2987

-2.77

5.48

1595

Renault Kiger

2800

3839

-27.06

4.83

1178

Toyota Urban Cruiser

2115

3162

-33.11

3.99

2719
           

Total

52910

57239

-7.56

N.A

  

  • The Hyundai Venue sold 11,245 units in April, registering a month-over-month growth of 4.87 percent. At 10,689 units, the Venue’s 6-month average sales are slightly lower than that of Vitara Brezza’s 10,943 units. 

  • Maruti sold 11,220 units of the Vitara Brezza in April, a 0.47 percent decline compared to March. 

  • The Kia Sonet occupies third place. With 7,724 units off its shelves in April, the Sonet saw a 9 percent decline in sales than in March when it sold 8,683 units. 

  • The Nexon comes in at number four, selling 6,938 units in April. Its month-on-month sales nosedived by 20 percent compared to March.

  • The Venue, Vitara Brezza, Sonet, and Nexon contributed nearly 70 percent to April sales. 

  • The XUV300 sold 4,144 units in April, registering the sharpest growth of 60 percent in sales from March when it had moved 2,587 units. 

  • Despite being the oldest one here, the Ecosport raced past the recently launched Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, selling 3,820 units in April. However, this was a 30 percent decline compared to March.

  • Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger occupied the seventh and eighth spots, respectively. The former sold 104 units more than the Kiger, which saw a 27 percent dip in its MoM sales. 

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser comes in at last. With 2,115 off its shelves in April compared to the 3,162 in March, this subcompact SUV witnessed a 33 percent dip in its month-on-month sales, the steepest contraction among its rivals.

  • The segment collectively saw a 7.5 percent decline in MoM sales, which perhaps can be attributed to the second wave of the pandemic.

Tarun
