Carmakers Extend Service And Warranty Deadlines Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

Published On May 12, 2021 07:45 PM By Rohit

Carmakers have once again come to the rescue of customers having an expiring warranty or service package in this lockdown period

Many carmakers including Maruti Suzuki and Kia India have announced an extension in the free service and warranty deadlines that were expiring in the ongoing lockdown by up to two months. Here’s a detailed look:

Maruti Suzuki

The carmaker has extended the deadline for customers whose free service, warranty and/or extended warranty were set to expire between March 15 and May 31 up until June 30, 2021.

Hyundai and Kia

Hyundai has declared an extension in the extended warranty by two months for customers living in cities under a lockdown. On the other hand, Kia India has announced an extension in scheduled services during this period by two months.

Mahindra

If you own a Mahindra whose service and warranty was set to expire between April and May, you can now heave a sigh of relief as the carmaker has extended their deadlines to July 31, 2021.

Tata

For customers whose original warranty and free service period were set to expire between April and May, Tata has extended the last date to avail those services till June 30, 2021.

MG Motor India

MG Motor is another carmaker that has pushed back the deadline of the warranty and services scheduled between April and May to July 31, 2021.

Toyota

The carmaker has announced an extension of warranty, maintenance services, and prepaid service package for customers located in cities under a lockdown by up to one month. Further, as a part of these extensions, the company is also offering Toyota Bactaklenz, a non-chemical fumigation treatment, for both Toyota as well as non-Toyota vehicles at a stipulated price.

We expect more carmakers to follow suit in the coming days or weeks and disclose their extended deadlines. So, keep checking this story as we would be updating it as and when necessary.