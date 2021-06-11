Grab Benefits Of Up To Rs 41,000 On Maruti NEXA Cars This June

Modified On Jun 11, 2021 03:01 PM By Rohit for Maruti Ignis

Just like their Arena counterparts, the NEXA models carry an additional discount of Rs 3,000 as well

The Baleno and Ignis get maximum savings of up to Rs 41,000.

Maruti is offering the S-Cross with discounts of up to Rs 38,000.

Up to Rs 23,000 off on the Ciaz.

The XL6 gets the least benefits of up to Rs 6,000.

All offers are valid until June 30, 2021.

Maruti’s NEXA models are being offered with various benefits, including an additional discount of Rs 3,000, as seen on their Arena counterparts . Not only that, the Baleno, Ignis, and S-Cross’ base-spec Sigma come with an accessory kit, instead of the cash discount. All offers are valid until the end of June 2021. Here’s the model-wise split:

Maruti Baleno (Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Additional Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to 41,000

The above discounts are only applicable to the base-spec Sigma.

Maruti is offering the second-to-base Delta with the same benefits, except the cash discount drops to Rs 15,000.

If you are looking for the second-to-top Zeta and top-spec Alpha, they carry total savings of up to Rs 26,000, including a cash discount of Rs 10,000 while other offers stay unchanged.

The Baleno CVT gets the same benefits but no cash discount, leading to total savings of up to Rs 16,000.

Maruti is also offering the base-spec Sigma with an S+ kit worth Rs 23,500, but the cash discount reduces to Rs 1,500. It gets total savings of up to Rs 17,500.

Maruti Ignis (Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 7.36 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Additional Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 41,000

Maruti is offering the above savings on the base-spec Sigma.

The second-to-base Delta gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and total benefits of up to Rs 36,000.

The Ignis’ second-to-top Zeta and top-spec Alpha come with total offers of up to Rs 31,000, including a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

If you want the base-spec Sigma, it also gets an accessory kit (dubbed X10) worth Rs 28,300. However, you will have to pay Rs 8,300 for this combo.

Maruti Ciaz (Rs 8.52 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount -- Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Additional Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to 23,000

The above benefits are applicable to all variants of the Ciaz.

Maruti XL6 (Rs 9.94 lakh to Rs 11.73 lakh)

Offer Amount Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Additional Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 6,000

Maruti is offering the XL6 with the least savings of up to Rs 6,000.

Maruti S-Cross (Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Additional Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to 38,000

Maruti is offering all variants of the S-Cross with total savings of up to Rs 38,000.

If you wish to buy the base-spec Sigma, it gets an accessory kit (called 8+) worth Rs 37,000 in place of the cash discount. All other benefits remain the same.

Note: The above offers may vary depending on the location and variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest NEXA dealership for more details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

