Save Up To Rs 51,000 On Maruti Arena Cars This June
Published On Jun 10, 2021 06:35 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift
All models get an additional discount of up to Rs 3,000
The Swift’s LXi and VXi variants pack the maximum benefits of up to Rs 51,000.
With the Alto and S-Presso, you get savings of up to Rs 41,000.
The Ertiga packs the least discounts of up to Rs 6,000.
All offers are valid till June 30, 2021.
All models from the Maruti Arena dealerships, including the S-Presso and Swift, have been provided with various benefits for June. These offers are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts -- all valid till June 30. Maruti is also offering all models an additional discount of up to Rs 3,000 this month.
Here’s a lowdown of the model-wise discounts:
Maruti Alto
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 41,000
The above-mentioned benefits only apply to the petrol-powered Alto.
The CNG variants pack the same benefits, except that the consumer offer comes down to Rs 15,000.
Maruti retails the hatchback between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 4.60 lakh.
The new-gen Alto is expected to go on sale in early-2022.
Maruti S-Presso
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 41,000
The discounts mentioned above apply to both petrol and CNG variants of the S-Presso.
The S-Presso is priced from Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.26 lakh.
Maruti Eeco
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 31,000
The petrol and CNG variants of the Eeco get these discounts.
Maruti sells the MPV between Rs 4.08 lakh and Rs 5.29 lakh.
Maruti Celerio
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
--
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 21,000
The above-mentioned savings can be availed on both the standard Celerio and Celerio X.
Maruti is providing both petrol and CNG variants of the hatchback with these discounts.
While the Celerio is priced from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 5.90 lakh, Maruti retails the Celerio X between Rs 5.11 lakh and Rs 5.91 lakh.
The second-gen Celerio is expected to be launched before Diwali 2021.
Maruti Wagon R
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 8,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 29,000
The Wagon R petrol comes with the above discounts.
While all benefits remain the same, the consumer offer drops down to Rs 5,000 for the CNG variants.
-
It is priced from Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh.
Maruti Swift
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 25,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 51,000
Maruti is offering benefits on both the pre-facelift and facelifted Swift.
The above-mentioned offers are only applicable to the base-spec LXi and second-to-base VXi variants.
Those looking to buy the second-to-top ZXi and top-spec ZXi+ can avail the same exchange bonus, corporate discount, and additional offers. But the cash discount goes down by Rs 15,000, taking the total savings to Rs 36,000.
The Swift Special Edition packs the same discounts, except the consumer offer. Instead, buyers need to pay an additional Rs 3,500 to buy this model.
The Swift is priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh.
Maruti Dzire
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 36,000
Maruti is offering the above-mentioned benefits only on the base-spec LXi and second-to-base VXi variants.
If you plan to buy the second-to-top ZXi and/or the top-spec ZXi+, you can grab the same benefits, except for the consumer offer that drops down to Rs 8,000.
There’s no consumer offer on the Dzire Special Edition. Instead, buyers need to pay an additional Rs 18,500 on this one. All other discounts remain unchanged.
The Dzire is priced from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.02 lakh.
Maruti Vitara Brezza
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 36,000
The above savings are applicable to all variants of the Vitara Brezza.
-
It is priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 11.41 lakh.
Maruti Ertiga
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 6,000
Both petrol and CNG variants of the Ertiga get the corporate discount.
-
The MPV is priced from Rs 7.81 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh.
Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are applicable to Delhi and may vary across states. Kindly contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
