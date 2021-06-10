Save Up To Rs 51,000 On Maruti Arena Cars This June

Published On Jun 10, 2021 06:35 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

All models get an additional discount of up to Rs 3,000

The Swift’s LXi and VXi variants pack the maximum benefits of up to Rs 51,000.

With the Alto and S-Presso, you get savings of up to Rs 41,000.

The Ertiga packs the least discounts of up to Rs 6,000.

All offers are valid till June 30, 2021.

All models from the Maruti Arena dealerships, including the S-Presso and Swift, have been provided with various benefits for June. These offers are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts -- all valid till June 30. Maruti is also offering all models an additional discount of up to Rs 3,000 this month.

Here’s a lowdown of the model-wise discounts:

Maruti Alto

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 41,000

The above-mentioned benefits only apply to the petrol-powered Alto.

The CNG variants pack the same benefits, except that the consumer offer comes down to Rs 15,000.

Maruti retails the hatchback between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 4.60 lakh.

The new-gen Alto is expected to go on sale in early-2022.

Maruti S-Presso

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 41,000

The discounts mentioned above apply to both petrol and CNG variants of the S-Presso.

The S-Presso is priced from Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.26 lakh.

The S-Presso is priced from Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.26 lakh.

Maruti Eeco

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 31,000

The petrol and CNG variants of the Eeco get these discounts.

Maruti sells the MPV between Rs 4.08 lakh and Rs 5.29 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Offer Amount Consumer Offer -- Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 21,000

The above-mentioned savings can be availed on both the standard Celerio and Celerio X.

Maruti is providing both petrol and CNG variants of the hatchback with these discounts.

While the Celerio is priced from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 5.90 lakh, Maruti retails the Celerio X between Rs 5.11 lakh and Rs 5.91 lakh.

The second-gen Celerio is expected to be launched before Diwali 2021.

Maruti Wagon R

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 8,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 29,000

The Wagon R petrol comes with the above discounts.

While all benefits remain the same, the consumer offer drops down to Rs 5,000 for the CNG variants.

It is priced from Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh.

Maruti Swift

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 51,000

Maruti is offering benefits on both the pre-facelift and facelifted Swift .

The above-mentioned offers are only applicable to the base-spec LXi and second-to-base VXi variants.

Those looking to buy the second-to-top ZXi and top-spec ZXi+ can avail the same exchange bonus, corporate discount, and additional offers. But the cash discount goes down by Rs 15,000, taking the total savings to Rs 36,000.

The Swift Special Edition packs the same discounts, except the consumer offer. Instead, buyers need to pay an additional Rs 3,500 to buy this model.

The Swift is priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh.

Maruti Dzire

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 36,000

Maruti is offering the above-mentioned benefits only on the base-spec LXi and second-to-base VXi variants.

If you plan to buy the second-to-top ZXi and/or the top-spec ZXi+, you can grab the same benefits, except for the consumer offer that drops down to Rs 8,000.

There’s no consumer offer on the Dzire Special Edition. Instead, buyers need to pay an additional Rs 18,500 on this one. All other discounts remain unchanged.

The Dzire is priced from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.02 lakh.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 36,000

The above savings are applicable to all variants of the Vitara Brezza.

It is priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 11.41 lakh.

Maruti Ertiga

Offer Amount Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 6,000

Both petrol and CNG variants of the Ertiga get the corporate discount.

The MPV is priced from Rs 7.81 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are applicable to Delhi and may vary across states. Kindly contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

