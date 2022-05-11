Published On May 11, 2022 11:05 AM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno

The recently updated Baleno and XL6, however, get no such benefits

Maruti Nexa is offering discounts of up to Rs 42,000 on the Ignis, Ciaz, and S-Cross. There are no offers available on the recently updated Baleno and XL6. The discounted models can further be had with the Anniversary Editions, which will be chargeable.

Here are the model-wise offers:

Models Cash discount Exchange benefits Corporate offer Total Ignis Up to Rs 23,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 36,000 Ignis Anniversary Editions Owner to be charged up to Rs 18,700 Rs 10,000 Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 13,000 Ciaz - Rs 25,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 30,000 Ciaz Anniversary Edition Owner to be charged Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 30,000 S-Cross Rs 12,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 42,000 S-Cross Anniversary Edition Owner to be charged Rs 14,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 30,000

The offers mentioned above are for the manual variants of the Ignis. The automatic variants miss out on the cash discount, but continue with other benefits.

In case if you’re going for the Anniversary editions, you’ll have to pay Rs 1,200 for the base-spec Sigma.

If you opt for the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha Anniversary editions, you can avail a cash discount of Rs 4,300.

The automatic Anniversary Editions get no cash discount and you’ll have to pay a premium of Rs 18,700 for them.

The Maruti Ciaz gets no cash discount, but you can opt for the exchange and corporate benefits, which total up to Rs 30,000.

For the Ciaz’ Anniversary Edition, a sum of Rs 25,000 will be charged.

The Maruti S-Cross offers the maximum savings of up to Rs 42,000, including cash, exchange, and corporate benefits.

The Anniversary Edition of the S-Cross demands Rs 14,000 from the owner but you’ll get exchange and corporate offers of up to Rs 30,000.

Note: These offers are applicable on select models (and variants) and may vary from one state to the other. For exact discounts, please contact your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership. ​​​​​​​

