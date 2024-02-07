Get Savings Of Up To Rs 75,000 On Renault Cars This February
More benefits are being offered with MY23 (previous year) units of Renault cars
If you are looking to buy a Renault car this February, the automaker is offering savings on its entire range – Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger. The benefits include cash discount, exchange and loyalty bonus, and corporate discounts. The offers are applicable on both MY23 and MY24 models.
Disclaimer: Buying cars manufactured in 2023 may affect their resale value compared to buying an MY24 unit.
Renault Kwid
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
MY23
|
MY24
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 72,000
|
Up to Rs 47,000
-
The MY23 benefits mentioned above are valid on some variants of the Renaut Kwid.
-
The Urban Night edition of the MY23 Kwid only comes with loyalty and exchange bonuses.
-
For the MY24 units of the Kwid, the discounts mentioned above are valid across all variants, save for its base-spec RXE variant.
-
The base-spec RXE variant the MY24 Renault Kwid only comes with a loyalty bonus.
-
The Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 6.45 lakh.
-
There are additional referral benefits on offer as well.
Renault Triber
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
MY23
|
MY24
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
N.A.
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 67,000
|
Up to Rs 37,000
-
All offers mentioned in the table are applicable across specific variants of the Renault Triber MPV, so check with your Renault dealer for details on your variant of choice.
-
The base-spec RXE variant of the MY24 Triber is only available with loyalty bonus.
-
The MY24 units of the Renault MPV also miss out on cash discounts.
-
The Renault Triber is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh.
Renault Kiger
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
MY23
|
MY24
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
N.A.
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 75,000
|
Up to Rs 37,000
-
In the case of the Renault sub-4m SUV as well, the above stated offers are only applicable to some variants.
-
The MY23 units of the Renault Kiger are being offered with highest benefits.
-
The MY23 Urban Night edition of the Kiger can only be had with exchange and loyalty bonuses.
-
No cash discount is available for the MY24 units of the Kiger.
-
The base-spec RXE variant of Renault's MY24 subcompact SUV is only available with loyalty bonus.
-
The Kiger is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.
Notes
-
Renault is offering a rural discount of Rs 5,000 on all cars, but it cannot be combined with the corporate discount.
-
A discount of Rs 10,000 is also offered on all cars under the ‘R.E.Li.V.E’ scrappage program.
-
Discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.
-
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
