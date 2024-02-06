Modified On Feb 06, 2024 08:36 AM By Shreyash for Honda City

The discounts are applicable on both MY23 and MY24 Honda models

Honda has rolled out its set of offers for February 2024, applicable on MY23 and MY24 units (manufacturing year) of the both Honda City and Honda Amaze. The benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and more. Please note that no savings are being offered with the Honda City Hybrid and the Honda Elevate SUV.

Disclaimer: Buying cars manufactured in 2023 may affect their resale value compared to buying an MY24 unit.

Honda City

Offers Amount MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Free Accessories (Optional in place of cash discount) Up to Rs 26,947 Up to Rs 16,296 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Honda Car Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 6,000 Up to Rs 6,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Special Corporate Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Special Edition Benefit (Elegant) Up to Rs 36,500 Up to Rs 36.500 Extended Warranty (4th and 5th year) Rs 13,651 Up to Rs 13,651 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 1.13 lakh Up to Rs 74,947

There are big savings available on both the MY23 and MY24 units of the Honda City sedan

For the MY24 units of the City, the cash discount, optional free accessories and the exchange bonus is reduced. However, those buying the VX or ZX variant can avail free extended warranty.

Customers can choose between a cash discount or the option of free accessories.

Existing Honda customers can avail an additional exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 and a loyalty bonus too, while first time Honda buyers can get the exchange benefit of Rs 15,000 only.

A special edition bonus of Rs 36,500 is being offered with the Elegant edition of the Honda City which is based on the V variant.

The prices for the Honda City range from Rs 11.71 lakh to Rs 16.19 lakh.

Honda Amaze

Offers Amount MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Free Accessories (Optional in place of cash discount) Up to Rs 36,246 Up to Rs 24,346 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 3,000 Special Corporate Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Special Edition Benefit N.A. Up to Rs 30,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 78,246 Up to Rs 91,346

The cash discount or optional free accessories mentioned above for the MY23 units of the Amaze are only applicable on its mid-spec S variant.

The cash discount for the top-spec MY23 Amaze VX and Elite variants reduces to Rs 20,000 while the optional accessories drop to Rs 24,346 in value. For the base-spec E variant, it further goes down to Rs 10,000 as cash discount or accessories worth Rs 12,349.

For the MY24 units of the Honda Amaze, the cash discount and free accessories mentioned above are only valid on the mid-spec S variant.

Honda is offering a special edition discount of Rs 30,000 on Elite editions of the Amaze.

However, the Elite edition of the Honda Amaze is being offered with a reduced exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Unlike the Honda City, the Amaze misses out on Honda car exchange bonus.

The Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 7.16 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Notes

Offers mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

