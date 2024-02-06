English | हिंदी

Honda Cars Are Being Offered With Discounts Of More Than Rs 1 Lakh This February

Modified On Feb 06, 2024 08:36 AM By Shreyash for Honda City

  • 1345 Views
  • Write a comment

The discounts are applicable on both MY23 and MY24 Honda models

Honda City and Amaze

Honda has rolled out its set of offers for February 2024, applicable on MY23 and MY24 units (manufacturing year) of the both Honda City and Honda Amaze. The benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and more. Please note that no savings are being offered with the Honda City Hybrid and the Honda Elevate SUV. 

Disclaimer: Buying cars manufactured in 2023 may affect their resale value compared to buying an MY24 unit.

Honda City

Honda City

Offers

Amount

MY23

MY24

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Free Accessories (Optional in place of cash discount)

Up to Rs 26,947

Up to Rs 16,296

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 4,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 6,000

Up to Rs 6,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Special Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Special Edition Benefit (Elegant)

Up to Rs 36,500

Up to Rs 36.500

Extended Warranty (4th and 5th year)

Rs 13,651

Up to Rs 13,651

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 1.13 lakh

Up to Rs 74,947

  • There are big savings available on both the MY23 and MY24 units of the Honda City sedan

  • For the MY24 units of the City, the cash discount, optional free accessories and the exchange bonus is reduced. However, those buying the VX or ZX variant can avail free extended warranty.

  • Customers can choose between a cash discount or the option of free accessories.

  • Existing Honda customers can avail an additional exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 and a loyalty bonus too, while first time Honda buyers can get the exchange benefit of Rs 15,000 only.

  • A special edition bonus of Rs 36,500 is being offered with the Elegant edition of the Honda City which is based on the V variant.

  • The prices for the Honda City range from Rs 11.71 lakh to Rs 16.19 lakh.

Also Check Out: MG Slashes Prices Across The Lineup, Here’s How The New Rates Compare To Their Direct Rivals

Honda Amaze

Offers

Amount

MY23

MY24

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Free Accessories (Optional in place of cash discount)

Up to Rs 36,246

Up to Rs 24,346

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 4,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 3,000

Special Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Special Edition Benefit

N.A.

Up to Rs 30,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 78,246

Up to Rs 91,346

  • The cash discount or optional free accessories mentioned above for the MY23 units of the Amaze are only applicable on its mid-spec S variant.

  • The cash discount for the top-spec MY23 Amaze VX and Elite variants reduces to Rs 20,000 while the optional accessories drop to Rs 24,346 in value. For the base-spec E variant, it further goes down to Rs 10,000 as cash discount or accessories worth Rs 12,349.

  • For the MY24 units of the Honda Amaze, the cash discount and free accessories mentioned above are only valid on the mid-spec S variant.

  • Honda is offering a special edition discount of Rs 30,000 on Elite editions of the Amaze.

  • However, the Elite edition of the Honda Amaze is being offered with a reduced exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

  • Unlike the Honda City, the Amaze misses out on Honda car exchange bonus.

  • The Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 7.16 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Notes

  • Offers mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.

  • All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Honda City on road price

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Honda City

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Used Cars Big Savings Banner

Found a car you want to buy?

Save upto 40% on Used Cars
  • Quality Used Cars
  • Affordable Prices
  • Trusted Sellers
View Used City in New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Sedan Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Honda Cars Are Being Offered With Discounts Of More Than Rs 1 Lakh This February
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience