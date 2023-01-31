Maruti Fronx vs Tata Punch: Specifications Compared
Let’s see how the Maruti crossover holds up against Tata’s entry-level SUV
The Maruti Fronx is a crossover offering, based on the Baleno with design cues inspired by the Grand Vitara. In some ways, it is a bit of an oddball in the industry with no direct rivals since it’s too rugged to be a hatchback and not quite big enough to be a sub-4m SUV like the Brezza. But it is not alone in being hard-to-categorise, as that applies to the likes of the Tata Punch as well. Let’s see how these two oddballs with body cladding compare on paper.
Dimensions
|
Parameters
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Tata Punch
|
Length
|
3,995mm
|
3,827mm
|
Width
|
1,765mm
|
1,742mm
|
Height
|
1,550mm
|
1,615mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,520mm
|
2,445mm
The Fronx is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase. But the Maruti’s coupe styling compared to the Punch’s boxy and upright design makes it 65mm shorter than the Tata.
Powertrains
|
Specifications
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Tata Punch
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1.0-litre turbo petrol
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
Power
|
90PS
|
100PS
|
86PS
|
Torque
|
113Nm
|
148Nm
|
113Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT
Both SUVs offer a 1.2-litre petrol engine with the same transmission options, but the one in the Fronx has a slightly higher power output figure. The Fronx goes a step further with the choice of the turbo-petrol engine that also comes with the option of a more refined six-speed torque converter automatic than the other engine’s AMT.
Features
|
Features
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Tata Punch
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
While both the Fronx and Punch are well-equipped and cover many requirements with features like cruise control, auto AC, 16-inch alloy wheels and powered ORVMs, the Maruti simply offers a more premium experience than this Tata SUV. It gets a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen over Punch’s seven-inch unit, that too with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with proper LED headlamps and connected LED taillamps. Then there are the features the Fronx offers over the Punch like rear AC vents, up to six airbags, a heads-up display and a 360-degree camera.
While the Fronx clearly has more safety tech on offer, it is worth noting that the Punch scored a five-star safety rating from the previous GNCAP crash tests, something no similarly equipped Maruti model was able to achieve.
Price
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Tata Punch
|
Rs 8 lakh (expected ex-showroom) onwards
|
Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.54 lakh (ex-showroom)
Since the Fronx is bigger and clearly positioned as a more premium offering, its expected prices will place the lower variants closer to Punch’s better-equipped mid-spec and top-spec variants. Bookings for the Fronx have been open since its debut at the Auto Expo.
