Maruti Fronx vs Tata Punch: Specifications Compared

Published On Jan 31, 2023 08:35 AM By Ansh for Maruti FRONX

Let’s see how the Maruti crossover holds up against Tata’s entry-level SUV

The Maruti Fronx is a crossover offering, based on the Baleno with design cues inspired by the Grand Vitara. In some ways, it is a bit of an oddball in the industry with no direct rivals since it’s too rugged to be a hatchback and not quite big enough to be a sub-4m SUV like the Brezza. But it is not alone in being hard-to-categorise, as that applies to the likes of the Tata Punch as well. Let’s see how these two oddballs with body cladding compare on paper.

Dimensions

Parameters Maruti Fronx Tata Punch Length 3,995mm 3,827mm Width 1,765mm 1,742mm Height 1,550mm 1,615mm Wheelbase 2,520mm 2,445mm

The Fronx is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase. But the Maruti’s coupe styling compared to the Punch’s boxy and upright design makes it 65mm shorter than the Tata.

Powertrains

Specifications Maruti Fronx Tata Punch Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.0-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre petrol Power 90PS 100PS 86PS Torque 113Nm 148Nm 113Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

Both SUVs offer a 1.2-litre petrol engine with the same transmission options, but the one in the Fronx has a slightly higher power output figure. The Fronx goes a step further with the choice of the turbo-petrol engine that also comes with the option of a more refined six-speed torque converter automatic than the other engine’s AMT.

Features

Features Maruti Fronx Tata Punch Infotainment 9-inch touchscreen display

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Voice assistant

4 speaker ARKAMYS sound system 7-inch touchscreen display

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Voice commands

4 speaker sound system Comfort and Convenience Steering mounted controls

Push button start/stop

Wireless phone charger

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Paddle shifters

Cruise control

Auto climate control with rear AC vents Steering mounted controls

Push button start/stop

Auto climate control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cooled glovebox

Rear seat armrest

Cruise control Interior Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Fabric upholstery

Dual-tone interior

Flat bottom steering wheel

Heads-up display Leather wrapped steering wheel

Dual-tone interior

Fabric upholstery

Flat bottom steering wheel Exterior LED headlamps with LED DRLs

Automatic headlamps

Connected LED tail lamps

16-inch alloy wheels Projector headlamps and LED DRLs

Automatic headlamps

LED tail lamps

Fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels Safety Up to 6 airbags (4 standard)

ABS with EBD

360-degree camera

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Rear defogger Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking camera

Rear defogger

While both the Fronx and Punch are well-equipped and cover many requirements with features like cruise control, auto AC, 16-inch alloy wheels and powered ORVMs, the Maruti simply offers a more premium experience than this Tata SUV. It gets a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen over Punch’s seven-inch unit, that too with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with proper LED headlamps and connected LED taillamps. Then there are the features the Fronx offers over the Punch like rear AC vents, up to six airbags, a heads-up display and a 360-degree camera.

Also Read: An All-electric Maruti Fronx Is In The Works, Likely To Rival The Tata Nexon EV

While the Fronx clearly has more safety tech on offer, it is worth noting that the Punch scored a five-star safety rating from the previous GNCAP crash tests, something no similarly equipped Maruti model was able to achieve.

Price

Maruti Fronx Tata Punch Rs 8 lakh (expected ex-showroom) onwards Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

Since the Fronx is bigger and clearly positioned as a more premium offering, its expected prices will place the lower variants closer to Punch’s better-equipped mid-spec and top-spec variants. Bookings for the Fronx have been open since its debut at the Auto Expo.