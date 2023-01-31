Maruti Fronx vs Tata Punch: Specifications Compared

Published On Jan 31, 2023 08:35 AM By Ansh for Maruti FRONX

  • 270 Views
  • Write a comment

Let’s see how the Maruti crossover holds up against Tata’s entry-level SUV

The Maruti Fronx is a crossover offering, based on the Baleno with design cues inspired by the Grand Vitara. In some ways, it is a bit of an oddball in the industry with no direct rivals since it’s too rugged to be a hatchback and not quite big enough to be a sub-4m SUV like the Brezza. But it is not alone in being hard-to-categorise, as that applies to the likes of the Tata Punch as well. Let’s see how these two oddballs with body cladding compare on paper.

Dimensions

Maruti Fronx Side
Tata Punch Side

Parameters

Maruti Fronx

Tata Punch

Length

3,995mm

3,827mm

Width

1,765mm

1,742mm

Height

1,550mm

1,615mm

Wheelbase

2,520mm

2,445mm

The Fronx is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase. But the Maruti’s coupe styling compared to the Punch’s boxy and upright design makes it 65mm shorter than the Tata.

Powertrains

Maruti Fronx Engine
Tata Punch Engine

Specifications

Maruti Fronx

Tata Punch

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

1.0-litre turbo petrol

1.2-litre petrol

Power

90PS

100PS

86PS

Torque

113Nm

148Nm

113Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

Both SUVs offer a 1.2-litre petrol engine with the same transmission options, but the one in the Fronx has a slightly higher power output figure. The Fronx goes a step further with the choice of the turbo-petrol engine that also comes with the option of a more refined six-speed torque converter automatic than the other engine’s AMT.

Features

Maruti Fronx Cabin
Tata Punch Cabin

Features

Maruti Fronx

Tata Punch

Infotainment

  • 9-inch touchscreen display

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Voice assistant

  • 4 speaker ARKAMYS sound system

  • 7-inch touchscreen display

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Voice commands

  • 4 speaker sound system

Comfort and Convenience

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Push button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Paddle shifters

  • Cruise control

  • Auto climate control with rear AC vents

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Push button start/stop

  • Auto climate control

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Rear seat armrest

  • Cruise control

Interior

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Dual-tone interior

  • Flat bottom steering wheel

  • Heads-up display

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel 

  • Dual-tone interior

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Flat bottom steering wheel

Exterior

  • LED headlamps with LED DRLs

  • Automatic headlamps

  • Connected LED tail lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Projector headlamps and LED DRLs

  • Automatic headlamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • Fog lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

Safety

  • Up to 6 airbags (4 standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic stability program (ESP)

  • Rear defogger

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Reverse parking camera

  • Rear defogger

While both the Fronx and Punch are well-equipped and cover many requirements with features like cruise control, auto AC, 16-inch alloy wheels and powered ORVMs, the Maruti simply offers a more premium experience than this Tata SUV. It gets a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen over Punch’s seven-inch unit, that too with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with proper LED headlamps and connected LED taillamps. Then there are the features the Fronx offers over the Punch like rear AC vents, up to six airbags, a heads-up display and a 360-degree camera.

Also Read: An All-electric Maruti Fronx Is In The Works, Likely To Rival The Tata Nexon EV

While the Fronx clearly has more safety tech on offer, it is worth noting that the Punch scored a five-star safety rating from the previous GNCAP crash tests, something no similarly equipped Maruti model was able to achieve.

Price

Maruti Fronx
Tata Punch

Maruti Fronx

Tata Punch

Rs 8 lakh (expected ex-showroom) onwards

Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

Since the Fronx is bigger and clearly positioned as a more premium offering, its expected prices will place the lower variants closer to Punch’s better-equipped mid-spec and top-spec variants. Bookings for the Fronx have been open since its debut at the Auto Expo.

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti FRONX

Read Full News
  • Tata Punch
  • Maruti FRONX
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Fronx vs Tata Punch: Specifications Compared
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience