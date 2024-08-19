Modified On Aug 19, 2024 12:11 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Both the SUVs are capable off-roaders with new 5-door versions, so we compare their specs to see which one stands out, at least on paper

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was introduced in the market recently and is generating significant buzz both online and offline. With its impressive features and bold design, it is set to compete directly with the 5-door Force Gurkha. In this article, we dive into a detailed comparison of the specifications of both SUVs to help you understand how they stack up against each other.

Price

Model Price Mahindra Thar Roxx* Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh 5 Door Force Gurkha Rs 18 lakh

*Only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) prices have been revealed, with 4-wheel-drive prices coming soon.

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The 5-door Force Gurkha comes in a fully loaded variant, while the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L.

Dimensions

Dimensions Mahindra Thar Roxx 5 Door Force Gurkha Difference Length 4,428 mm 4,390 mm +38 mm Width 1,870 mm 1,865 mm +5 mm Height 1,923 mm 2,296 mm (-902 mm) Wheelbase 2,850 mm 2,825 mm +25 mm Ground Clearance Not Available 233 mm -

The Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 5-door Force Gurkha are similarly sized offroaders, but the Thar Roxx is slightly longer and wider, giving it a bit more road presence. That said, the Gurkha is taller by a significant margin, which is likely to translate into more headroom for passengers. The Thar Roxx also has a slightly longer wheelbase, potentially offering more interior space.

Off-road Specifications

Mahindra Thar Roxx 5 Door Force Gurkha Approach Angle 41.7 degree 39 degree Breakover Angle 23.9 degree 28 degree Departure Angle 36.1 degree 37 degree Water Wading Capacity 650 mm 700 mm

When it comes to off-road capabilities, the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 5-door Force Gurkha each have their unique strengths. The Thar Roxx has a better approach angle, which can help tackle obstacles head-on. However, the Gurkha has an advantage when the breakover and departure angles are considered, making it slightly more adept at handling rough terrain. The Gurkha also has a higher water wading capacity, allowing it to cross 50 mm deeper water.

Powertrain

Specifications Mahindra Thar Roxx 5 Door Force Gurkha Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2.5-litre diesel Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS 140 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 370 Nm 320 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain* RWD RWD/4WD 4WD

*RWD: Rear-Wheel-Drive; 4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive

^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

One benefit the Thar Roxx has over the 5-door Gurkha is that it gets a turbo-petrol engine, which is altogether missing on the latter. However, this turbo-petrol powertrain is being offered only with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 5-door Force Gurkha both offer powerful diesel engines but with some key differences. The Thar Roxx has a 2.2-litre diesel engine that delivers up to 175 PS and 370 Nm of torque, with the choice of a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. In contrast, the Gurkha features a larger 2.5-litre diesel engine, producing 140 PS and 320 Nm, but only comes with a 5-speed manual. The Thar Roxx offers both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive options, while the Gurkha is exclusively four-wheel-drive, making it more focused on off-road enthusiasts.

Features

Features Mahindra Thar Roxx 5 Door Force Gurkha Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

LED tail lights

Front LED fog lights

19-inch alloy wheels LED headlights with LED DRLs

Front halogen fog lights

18-inch alloy wheels

Air intake snorkel

Roof carrier

Rear tailgate ladder Interior Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Two separate front armrests

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting

Five seats Single-tone black dashboard

All black dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery

Two separate front armrests

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Six seats Comfort and Convenience Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

6-way powered driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

12V power outlet for both front and rear seats

65W Type-C and Type-A USB ports at the front

15W Type-C USB port at the rear

Cooled glove box

Push-button start/stop

Electric Locking Differential

Auto-dimming IRVM Manual AC

Roof-mounted air circulation vents for rear passengers

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Charging ports for front and rear passengers

Front seat armrest for both passengers

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

All four power windows

Digital Driver’s display Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill hold and hill descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain-sensing wipers

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS Dual front airbags

Rear parking camera

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Front-wheel disc brakes

The Thar Roxx is the more stylish offering of the two, thanks to auto-LED projector headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, and front LED fog lights. The Gurkha, on the other hand, prioritizes off-road practicality with features like an air intake snorkel and a roof carrier.

The Thar Roxx provides a more premium in-cabin experience with its dual-tone dashboard, white leatherette seats, and ambient footwell lighting. In contrast, the Gurkha sticks to its utilitarian nature with an all-black dashboard and fabric upholstery, but it does offer seating for six.

While the Thar Roxx boasts niceties such as dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof, the Gurkha’s only premium features are a digital driver’s display and a 9-inch touchscreen.

Both SUVs come with essential safety features, but the Thar Roxx goes further, adding six airbags, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS for a more advanced safety package.

Which One To Pick?

The choice between the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 5-door Force Gurkha largely depends on your priorities. If you're looking for a versatile SUV that excels in off-road capability and offers a premium set of features, the Thar Roxx is the way to go. It boasts advanced technology, a luxurious interior, and multiple drivetrain options, but comes at a higher price.

On the other hand, if you prefer a more rugged, traditional off-roader with the most essential features and at a more affordable price point, the Force Gurkha might be your pick. It focuses on solid off-road performance and practicality, although it lacks some of the advanced features found in the Thar Roxx.

Which of these two SUVs would you like to have in your garage? Tell us in the comments below.

