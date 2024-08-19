All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs 5 Door Force Gurkha: Specifications Compared

Modified On Aug 19, 2024 12:11 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

  • 19K Views
  • Write a comment

Both the SUVs are capable off-roaders with new 5-door versions, so we compare their specs to see which one stands out, at least on paper

5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Vs 5 Door Gurkha specifications compared

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was introduced in the market recently and is generating significant buzz both online and offline. With its impressive features and bold design, it is set to compete directly with the 5-door Force Gurkha. In this article, we dive into a detailed comparison of the specifications of both SUVs to help you understand how they stack up against each other.

Price

Model

Price

Mahindra Thar Roxx*

Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh

5 Door Force Gurkha 

Rs 18 lakh

*Only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) prices have been revealed, with 4-wheel-drive prices coming soon.

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The 5-door Force Gurkha comes in a fully loaded variant, while the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L. 

Mahindra Thar Roxx gets LED headlights

Dimensions

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx

5 Door Force Gurkha 

Difference

Length

4,428 mm

4,390 mm

+38 mm

Width

1,870 mm

1,865 mm

+5 mm

Height

1,923 mm

2,296 mm

(-902 mm)

Wheelbase

2,850 mm

2,825 mm

+25 mm

Ground Clearance

Not Available 

233 mm

-

Force Gurkha 5 door side

The Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 5-door Force Gurkha are similarly sized offroaders, but the Thar Roxx is slightly longer and wider, giving it a bit more road presence. That said, the Gurkha is taller by a significant margin, which is likely to translate into more headroom for passengers. The Thar Roxx also has a slightly longer wheelbase, potentially offering more interior space.

Off-road Specifications

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx

5 Door Force Gurkha 

Approach Angle

41.7 degree

39 degree

Breakover Angle

23.9 degree

28 degree

Departure Angle

36.1 degree 

37 degree

Water Wading Capacity

650 mm

700 mm

When it comes to off-road capabilities, the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 5-door Force Gurkha each have their unique strengths. The Thar Roxx has a better approach angle, which can help tackle obstacles head-on. However, the Gurkha has an advantage when the breakover and departure angles are considered, making it slightly more adept at handling rough terrain. The Gurkha also has a higher water wading capacity, allowing it to cross 50 mm deeper water. 

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny And Force Gurkha 5-door: Off Road Specifications Comparison

Powertrain

Specifications

Mahindra Thar Roxx

5 Door Force Gurkha

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

2.5-litre diesel

Power

Up to 177 PS

Up to 175 PS

140 PS

Torque

Up to 380 Nm

Up to 370 Nm

320 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

5-speed MT

Drivetrain*

RWD

RWD/4WD

4WD

*RWD: Rear-Wheel-Drive; 4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive

^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine

One benefit the Thar Roxx has over the 5-door Gurkha is that it gets a turbo-petrol engine, which is altogether missing on the latter. However, this turbo-petrol powertrain is being offered only with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration.

Force Gurkha 5 door diesel engine

The Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 5-door Force Gurkha both offer powerful diesel engines but with some key differences. The Thar Roxx has a 2.2-litre diesel engine that delivers up to 175 PS and 370 Nm of torque, with the choice of a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. In contrast, the Gurkha features a larger 2.5-litre diesel engine, producing 140 PS and 320 Nm, but only comes with a 5-speed manual. The Thar Roxx offers both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive options, while the Gurkha is exclusively four-wheel-drive, making it more focused on off-road enthusiasts.

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

Features

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx

5 Door Force Gurkha

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED turn indicators

  • LED tail lights

  • Front LED fog lights

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • Front halogen fog lights

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Air intake snorkel

  • Roof carrier

  • Rear tailgate ladder

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and white dashboard

  • White leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Two separate front armrests

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

  • Five seats

  • Single-tone black dashboard 

  • All black dashboard

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Two separate front armrests

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Six seats

Comfort and Convenience

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cruise control

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

  • 12V power outlet for both front and rear seats

  • 65W Type-C and Type-A USB ports at the front

  • 15W Type-C USB port at the rear

  • Cooled glove box

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Electric Locking Differential

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Manual AC

  • Roof-mounted air circulation vents for rear passengers

  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

  • Charging ports for front and rear passengers

  • Front seat armrest for both passengers

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • All four power windows

  • Digital Driver’s display

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold and hill descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Dual front airbags

  • Rear parking camera

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Front-wheel disc brakes

Mahindra Thar Roxx interiors

  • The Thar Roxx is the more stylish offering of the two, thanks to auto-LED projector headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, and front LED fog lights. The Gurkha, on the other hand, prioritizes off-road practicality with features like an air intake snorkel and a roof carrier.

  • The Thar Roxx provides a more premium in-cabin experience with its dual-tone dashboard, white leatherette seats, and ambient footwell lighting. In contrast, the Gurkha sticks to its utilitarian nature with an all-black dashboard and fabric upholstery, but it does offer seating for six.

Force Gurkha 5 door cabin

  • While the Thar Roxx boasts niceties such as dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof, the Gurkha’s only premium features are a digital driver’s display and a 9-inch touchscreen.

  • Both SUVs come with essential safety features, but the Thar Roxx goes further, adding six airbags, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS for a more advanced safety package.

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-wise Features Explained

Which One To Pick?

Mahindra Thar Roxx rear

The choice between the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 5-door Force Gurkha largely depends on your priorities. If you're looking for a versatile SUV that excels in off-road capability and offers a premium set of features, the Thar Roxx is the way to go. It boasts advanced technology, a luxurious interior, and multiple drivetrain options, but comes at a higher price.

Force Gurkha 5 door rear

On the other hand, if you prefer a more rugged, traditional off-roader with the most essential features and at a more affordable price point, the Force Gurkha might be your pick. It focuses on solid off-road performance and practicality, although it lacks some of the advanced features found in the Thar Roxx.

Which of these two SUVs would you like to have in your garage? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar ROXX

1 comment
1
G
ganeshram
Aug 19, 2024, 4:16:31 PM

THAR ROXX 4X4 will not sell in huge numbers .I expect a pricing of ₹ 23.99 lacs all the way to ₹25.99 lacs for automatic . almost ₹9-₹12 lacs extra on the road price as compared to Gurkha

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Other Brands

    View All Brands

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs 5 Door Force Gurkha: Specifications Compared
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience