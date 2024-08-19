5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs 5 Door Force Gurkha: Specifications Compared
Modified On Aug 19, 2024 12:11 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX
Both the SUVs are capable off-roaders with new 5-door versions, so we compare their specs to see which one stands out, at least on paper
The Mahindra Thar Roxx was introduced in the market recently and is generating significant buzz both online and offline. With its impressive features and bold design, it is set to compete directly with the 5-door Force Gurkha. In this article, we dive into a detailed comparison of the specifications of both SUVs to help you understand how they stack up against each other.
Price
|
Model
|
Price
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx*
|
Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh
|
5 Door Force Gurkha
|
Rs 18 lakh
*Only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) prices have been revealed, with 4-wheel-drive prices coming soon.
Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The 5-door Force Gurkha comes in a fully loaded variant, while the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L and AX7L.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
5 Door Force Gurkha
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4,428 mm
|
4,390 mm
|
+38 mm
|
Width
|
1,870 mm
|
1,865 mm
|
+5 mm
|
Height
|
1,923 mm
|
2,296 mm
|
(-902 mm)
|
Wheelbase
|
2,850 mm
|
2,825 mm
|
+25 mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
Not Available
|
233 mm
|
-
The Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 5-door Force Gurkha are similarly sized offroaders, but the Thar Roxx is slightly longer and wider, giving it a bit more road presence. That said, the Gurkha is taller by a significant margin, which is likely to translate into more headroom for passengers. The Thar Roxx also has a slightly longer wheelbase, potentially offering more interior space.
Off-road Specifications
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
5 Door Force Gurkha
|
Approach Angle
|
41.7 degree
|
39 degree
|
Breakover Angle
|
23.9 degree
|
28 degree
|
Departure Angle
|
36.1 degree
|
37 degree
|
Water Wading Capacity
|
650 mm
|
700 mm
When it comes to off-road capabilities, the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 5-door Force Gurkha each have their unique strengths. The Thar Roxx has a better approach angle, which can help tackle obstacles head-on. However, the Gurkha has an advantage when the breakover and departure angles are considered, making it slightly more adept at handling rough terrain. The Gurkha also has a higher water wading capacity, allowing it to cross 50 mm deeper water.
Powertrain
|
Specifications
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
5 Door Force Gurkha
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
2.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
Up to 177 PS
|
Up to 175 PS
|
140 PS
|
Torque
|
Up to 380 Nm
|
Up to 370 Nm
|
320 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT
|
Drivetrain*
|
RWD
|
RWD/4WD
|
4WD
*RWD: Rear-Wheel-Drive; 4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive
^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission
One benefit the Thar Roxx has over the 5-door Gurkha is that it gets a turbo-petrol engine, which is altogether missing on the latter. However, this turbo-petrol powertrain is being offered only with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 5-door Force Gurkha both offer powerful diesel engines but with some key differences. The Thar Roxx has a 2.2-litre diesel engine that delivers up to 175 PS and 370 Nm of torque, with the choice of a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. In contrast, the Gurkha features a larger 2.5-litre diesel engine, producing 140 PS and 320 Nm, but only comes with a 5-speed manual. The Thar Roxx offers both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive options, while the Gurkha is exclusively four-wheel-drive, making it more focused on off-road enthusiasts.
Features
|
Features
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
5 Door Force Gurkha
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
The Thar Roxx is the more stylish offering of the two, thanks to auto-LED projector headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, and front LED fog lights. The Gurkha, on the other hand, prioritizes off-road practicality with features like an air intake snorkel and a roof carrier.
-
The Thar Roxx provides a more premium in-cabin experience with its dual-tone dashboard, white leatherette seats, and ambient footwell lighting. In contrast, the Gurkha sticks to its utilitarian nature with an all-black dashboard and fabric upholstery, but it does offer seating for six.
-
While the Thar Roxx boasts niceties such as dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof, the Gurkha’s only premium features are a digital driver’s display and a 9-inch touchscreen.
-
Both SUVs come with essential safety features, but the Thar Roxx goes further, adding six airbags, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS for a more advanced safety package.
Which One To Pick?
The choice between the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 5-door Force Gurkha largely depends on your priorities. If you're looking for a versatile SUV that excels in off-road capability and offers a premium set of features, the Thar Roxx is the way to go. It boasts advanced technology, a luxurious interior, and multiple drivetrain options, but comes at a higher price.
On the other hand, if you prefer a more rugged, traditional off-roader with the most essential features and at a more affordable price point, the Force Gurkha might be your pick. It focuses on solid off-road performance and practicality, although it lacks some of the advanced features found in the Thar Roxx.
Which of these two SUVs would you like to have in your garage? Tell us in the comments below.
