5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs 5 Door Force Gurkha: Which 5 Door Off-roader Will Be Chosen By Our Instagram Audience?

Both SUVs are some of the most affordable mass-market off-roaders available currently in the Indian market

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has just rolled onto the scene, challenging the rugged capabilities of the 5-door Force Gurkha in a battle of off-road prowess. To get a pulse on what enthusiasts think, we ran a poll on our Instagram handle, asking our followers which one they'd choose for their next off-road escapade. Here's what our audience had to say.

What Is The People’s Opinion?

In the Instagram poll, we kept the question simple - “Which SUV will you choose?” and our audience was given the choice between the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the 5-door Force Gurkha.

Out of a total of 9,653 votes, 77 percent of people picked the Mahindra Thar Roxx. The rest, however, went with the 5-door Force Gurkha. While many factors could affect the public’s pick, the potential answers for the majority to go with the Mahindra SUV are likely to be its versatility, an array of powertrains and all the bells and whistles on board. The Gurkha 5-door, on the other hand, is still a relatively utilitarian offering compared to the Thar Roxx and so it may not appeal to some category of buyers.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs 5-door Force Gurkha

Both SUVs are above 4-metre SUVs but the Thar Roxx is slightly longer, wider and has a larger wheelbase. On the other hand, the Gurkha is taller by 902 mm.

The Thar Roxx has a better approach angle, while the Gurkha has better breakover and departure angles. The Force SUV also has a 50mm more water-wading capacity than the Thar Roxx.

The Thar Roxx has a turbo-petrol engine which is offered only with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup. There is no petrol powertrain on offer on the Force Gurkha 5-door.

The Thar Roxx has a 2.2-litre diesel engine (up to 175 PS/370 Nm) with the choice of a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. In contrast, the Gurkha has a larger 2.6-litre diesel engine (140 PS/320 Nm), mated exclusively with a 5-speed manual. The Thar Roxx is offered in RWD and four-wheel-drive (4WD) options, while the Gurkha is exclusively a 4WD SUV.

The Thar Roxx boasts auto-LED headlights with DRLs, LED tail lights, and fog lamps, while the Gurkha 5-door features LED headlights with DRLs but retains halogen tail lights and fog lamps, along with a snorkel and roof carrier. Inside, the Thar Roxx offers a premium dual-tone cabin with leatherette materials, whereas the Gurkha’s all-black interior seats six with fabric upholstery.

The Thar Roxx comes with dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, all-around disc brakes, and level 2 ADAS. In contrast, the Gurkha 5-door offers a digital driver’s display, a 9-inch touchscreen, dual front airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Price

Model Price Mahindra Thar Roxx* Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh 5-door Force Gurkha Rs 18 lakh

*Prices of only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants have been revealed. The four-wheel-drive (4WD) prices will be revealed soon

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The 5-door Gurkha comes in a single variant priced at Rs 18 lakh. In contrast, the Mahindra Thar Roxx offers more flexibility with six variants—MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L—allowing you to choose based on your budget and needs.

Which 5-door off-road-focused Indian SUV would you like to have in your garage? Tell us in the comment section below.

